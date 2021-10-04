French Cup. Vabres-L’Abbaye (D2) qualified by forfeit against Tarbes (R1)

It’s an incredible story that happened in Vabres-L’Abbaye on Saturday evening when the Tarbais arrived late after having chosen the wrong municipality.

Saturday evening, AS Vabres-l’Abbaye (Departmental 2) received Tarbes Pyrénées Foot (Regional 1) on behalf of the fourth round of the Coupe de France. But the match never took place because the Hautes-Pyrénées club arrived late. The cause ? An error in the name of the town!

“It’s a combination of circumstances, explained a contact from Tarbais to Center-Presse Aveyron. The driver had entered his route. Then in Albi, a leader would have intervened to say that Vabre was in Rodez, because he was going there in N2 or N3. And nothing smiled on them during the day. However, they left around 11:45 am. There was also a cycle race in a village crossed, then once there, the bus could not cross the bridge, they ended up running. “





In Vabres-l’Abbaye, we waited patiently for the Regional 1 club. “They called the first time to say that they would arrive around 6:15 pm, then 6:25 pm, they never arrived., said Johan Mourao, the coach of the Departmental 2 club in the Aveyron daily. Then the referees and delegates made the decision. Apparently, this is the rule. They came running and changed in addition. It must have been around 6:50 p.m.-55. “

In Vabres-l’Abbaye, the Tarbes coach furious at not playing

Article 10.1.3 of the regulations of the Coupe de France indicates in fact “In the event of the absence of one of the teams (or both), it is noted by the referee a quarter of an hour after the time fixed for the start of the game. The hours of observation of the absence (s) are mentioned on the match sheet by the referee ”. By arriving 50 minutes late, it was therefore impossible to play the game.

“ It was amazing, they were disappointed, Johan Mourao told Center-Presse Aveyron. While talking to a youngster from their team, he told us: “We could make a friendly, now that we are here”. The coach was angry, he replied: “No, we are off”. ” Philippe Ciccarelli did not appreciate that the referee did not want to play the game. After five minutes, the Tarbais got back on the bus! The return from Vabres-l’Abbaye to the Hautes-Pyrénées Prefecture must have been strained.

And for the record, in an interview on the site of the Ligue d’Occitanie, President Vabrais Alexandre Cambon had confessed “We can hope they don’t find their way to the stadium” in the tone of humor. His wish has been granted and his team will be present in the fifth round of the Coupe de France!