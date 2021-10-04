French queen’s censored love letters revealed by x-ray

Thanks to advances in radiography and algorithmic reconstruction technologies, many historical documents that were previously unreadable (fully or partially) are gradually revealing their secrets. This is particularly the case of certain letters written by Marie-Antoinette during the horrors of the French Revolution, the deleted content of which has been revealed thanks to new X-ray imaging techniques, 230 years after their writing.

In these letters, Marie-Antoinette, queen of France and wife of Louis XVI, expresses in particular her love for the Swedish count Axel von Fersen. According to Anne Michelin, of the Sorbonne University in Paris, the modern digitization techniques she used, as part of a new research, made it possible to distinguish the ink of the French queen from that of von Fersen, who scribbled over his text with the probable aim of protecting his close friend and probable lover.

Michelin and his colleagues recently studied 15 letters exchanged between Antoinette and von Fersen between 1791 and 1792 at the request of the French National Archives. While the majority of each letter was readable, some words or sections had been hidden under heavily drawn loops and random letters (mostly J, L, and Ts), meant to censor the document. Details were published in the journal Science Advances.

When modern technology makes it possible to read the past …

In the 1990s, forensic units of the French national police attempted unsuccessfully to uncover the hidden words, but the technology at the time was insufficient, Michelin explains. To finally read through those scribbles, she and her team used X-ray fluorescence scanning to refine the makeup of metallic elements such as copper, iron, and zinc in letter ink.

As the different inks used in the letters contained different proportions of these elements, the researchers were able to customize their scanning techniques to decipher the original words buried under layers of ink – sometimes having to adjust their methods for a single word, including the scanning could take several hours.

Their analyzes also helped to solve the mystery of the author of the censorship of letters. By comparing the composition of the ink used to scribble the words and that used for von Forsen’s handwriting, the researchers confirmed that it was indeed von Fersen himself who carried out the censorship.

” There were undoubtedly political reasons to keep these letters “, Explains Michelin, adding that they could be intended to present a more favorable public image of the queen, who was finally beheaded by the guillotine in 1793.” But von Fersen might also have been very attached to these letters. “.

Seven letters still retain their share of mystery …

Marie-Antoinette wrote at length to von Fersen about the political concerns of the time, including how the royal family was dealing with the revolution, Michelin explains. His censored writings, however, featured more romantic vocabulary, including terms like “beloved” and “adore” and intimate phrases like “no, not without you” and “you, whom I love and will love. until my… ”.





Extramarital affairs were rife throughout the history of French royalty, so a romance between Marie-Antoinette and von Fersen wouldn’t be surprising. However, the newly discovered words do not confirm that they were lovers.

” Correspondence is always only part of the story », Says Michelin. ” We write, but we don’t necessarily write what we think. And what we write can be exacerbated by dramatic situations, like a revolution. As the queen is no longer free to move around, it is obvious that this exacerbates her emotions. You can really feel it in his writings “. Unfortunately, researchers’ microanalysis techniques are not yet advanced enough to discriminate the words buried in seven of the letters, which remain a mystery.

In the future, new imaging technologies and artificial intelligence-based decryption algorithms may be able to help us reveal the words in those seven letters … Last year, researchers reported that they were about to use a gene editing system combined with new x-ray imaging technology to visualize the contents of 2,000-year-old papyrus charred by Vesuvius – by virtual unfolding. Possibilities unimaginable just 15 years ago …

Source: Science Advances