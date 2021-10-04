frying on the line between CR7 and Pogba at MU?

Zapping Goal! Football club Juventus: the 10 biggest sales of Bianconeri

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer did not take Cristiano Ronaldo (36) as a traitor. On the eve of the reception of Everton (1-1), the Manchester United coach had hinted that he would spare his Portuguese striker and joined deeds to words by placing him on the bench at kick-off.

Given the physiognomy of the meeting, CR7 then replaced Edinson Cavani shortly before the hour mark (57th) but he could not allow the Red Devils to get the best of the Toffes … even assisting in the equalization of ‘Andros Townsend (65th). Danny Blind followed this meeting particularly well and was not kind to Cristiano Ronaldo. The former MU defender even noted that the person had snubbed the instructions of Paul Pogba in the middle of the game!

“Ronaldo doesn’t really need to take an active role. Normally, the attacker runs from one central defender to another. This caused a lot of misunderstanding. Now they are not playing in their usual pattern, he commented on Dutch TV channel Sportnieuws. When the ball was deflected you saw Paul Pogba telling them they had to put all the pressure on. Ronaldo didn’t do that, he’s not like that. He only thinks about goals and hopes that the others will conquer the ball. ” Atmosphere…

