Fumio Kishida elected prime minister by deputies

The election of the former Minister of Foreign Affairs had been played out since his accession to the head of the PLD, the party which dominates Japanese political life.

Fumio Kishida, 64, was elected prime minister of Japan by the lower house of parliament on Monday, October 4, and is expected to announce his government team in the wake of his election as president of the ruling party last Wednesday.

Read alsoJapan chooses reassuring Fumio Kishida as prime minister

Having reached a consensus within the Liberal Democratic Party (PLD, conservative right), this former Minister of Foreign Affairs (2012-2017), whose listening skills are praised, will have to lead his training to legislative elections to be held in November at the latest. Even if it risks losing seats, the PLD is however almost certain to win them again in the face of fragmented opposition.

Legislative as of October 31?

The election to the lower house of Parliament could be held on October 31, Japanese media reported on Monday, a little earlier than expected. Kishida would thus risk missing the G20 summit in Rome, scheduled for October 30 and 31. The composition of the new government has already leaked to the local press. It reveals a great continuity with the outgoing team and the influence of two major factions of the PLD: that led by ex-Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, 67, and that of the outgoing Minister of Finance, Taro Aso, 81. The support of parliamentarians from these two factions was decisive for Kishida’s clear victory in the second round of the LDP’s internal election last week.

The next finance minister, Shunichi Suzuki, 68, is Taro Aso’s brother-in-law and is part of his faction within the PLD. This former Minister of the Environment and the Olympic Games is also the son of a Prime Minister, Zenko Suzuki, in office at the beginning of the 1980s. The current Japanese head of diplomacy, Toshimitsu Motegi, 65, should keep his post, just like Nobuo Kishi at Defense. Aged 62, Kishi is the younger brother of Shinzo Abe.





Three women in government

Some new faces should also make their appearance in a ministerial post. And a new portfolio (Economic Security) must be created, reflecting the growing concerns of Japanese officials vis-à-vis Chinese technological competition. Only three women are expected to enter government. Among them, Seiko Noda, 61, came fourth and last in the internal election of the PLD. She will be responsible for fighting against low birth rates and gender inequalities, her favorite themes.

“Kishida’s government aims for a balanceBetween the major factions and generations within the PLD. That “reflects Kishida’s desire not to make enemies“, Commented in a note Junichi Makino, economist at SBMC Nikko Securities. Kishida also replaced the PLD leadership team at the end of last week. The party’s new number two is Akira Amari, 72, a former economy minister who is very suspicious of China.

Ultra-nationalist Sanae Takaichi, 60, who came third in the PLD’s internal election and close to Shinzo Abe, has been appointed head of party strategy. As for the unfortunate finalist of this internal ballot, Taro Kono, 58, who was more popular than Kishida with the base of the PLD and the general public, he was given the responsibility of the party’s communication, a minor post. .

Fumio Kishida’s rise to power was hardly in doubt since his clear victory last week in the internal election for the presidency of his party, the Liberal Democratic Party (PLD, conservative right), which dominates Japanese political life. .

During the campaign for the presidency of his party, Fumio Kishida had notably promised to strengthen the economic stimulus measures linked to the pandemic. He sought to capitalize on public discontent with the handling of the health crisis, which caused the Suga government’s popularity to drop. He highlighted his listening skills and invited the Japanese to share their requests and ideas with him.

SEE ALSO – Japan: Fumio Kishida appointed Prime Minister thanks to his election as head of the ruling party