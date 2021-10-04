Gabby Petito affair: the sister of her wanted boyfriend gets tripped up in the carpet in the middle of a TV show

Guest on the set of the show Good Morning America, the sister of Brian Laundrie, main suspect in the murder of Gabby Petito, delivered a version of the story contrary to the truth.

But where did it go Brian Laundrie ? Primary suspect in the murder of Gabby Petito, found dead on September 19 in Grand Teton National Park, Wyoming, the victim’s boyfriend is still on the loose. 23-year-old Brian Laundrie went on a road trip with Gabby Petito at the beginning of July 2021, before driving home alone at the wheel of his girlfriend’s van on 1er September. The young man then went camping with his parents on September 6 and 7 at the Fort de Soto site, then returned to the Carlton Reserve, in Sarasota County, Florida. Since then, no one has heard from the young Floridian. His parents, Christopher and Roberta Laundrie, say they do not know the whereabouts of their son, but many suspect them of having helped him escape …

And for good reason, some clues lead to believe that the Laundrie are hiding something. Asked on the show Good morning america during the month of September, the suspect’s sister, Cassie Laundrie, assured that she had not spoken to her brother since returning to Florida, early September. “I have cooperated with the police as much as I can. I would have liked to have information and say more. But I said it all“she said. However, a lawyer for the Petito claims that Cassie would have participated in the Laundrie camping trip on September 6 and 7, which Brian’s family lawyer, Steven Bertolino, confirmed at News Nation Now: “As far as I know, Cassie was with them that day. She saw her brother Brian on September 1 when he returned, and then on September 6 at the Fort de Soto campsite. authorities are aware of these dates“, said the magistrate.

Brian Laundrie spotted in the Appalachians

The Laundrie defense clarified that Cassie would have misunderstood the question put to her, but hard not to wonder. Missing since September 17, Brian is the subject of a federal arrest warrant issued by the Wyoming Federal Court. He would have been seen Saturday, October 2 in the Appalachians by a hiker. “There’s no doubt in my mind it’s Brian Laundrie“, entrusted the latter to the New York Post. For the moment, the research to find the trace of the suspect continues.

