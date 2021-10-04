Gaelle (Les Ch’tis) got married!

Barely three months after becoming engaged to her companion, Gaëlle Petit said “yes” in front of her relatives during an intimate ceremony.
“I have an announcement for you. A rather extraordinary announcement”, launched Gaëlle Petit on her social networks at the beginning of the summer. The viewers of W9 still remember this candidate who had made the beautiful audiences of Ch’tis. She was part of the very first band, alongside Hillary, Adixia, Tressia and Jordan. But years passed and the young woman grew up, met love, and announced that she had become engaged to the man of her life: “I said Yes “, she said, showing her beautiful ring. A few months later, Gaëlle Petit confides to her numerous subscribers that she has finally passed the milestone. Call her Madam!
The candidate of the Ch’tis got married
It was only a matter of hours. Shortly before the ceremony, the former reality TV candidate posted a photo on her account with her boyfriend: “Last shot while being engaged. The next time we look at each other in that mirror, we will be well and truly married. Can’t wait to do the same in 50 years“, she wrote less than 48 hours ago. And it’s done! This Sunday, October 3, Gaëlle Petit spoke on her Instagram account to talk about the beautiful day she had just experienced:”My god, I’ll tell you all about that later because frankly it’s a lot to tell, it’s a lot a lot a lot of emotions. I was very upset, it was crazy“, she explains, proudly displaying her wedding ring.
“I couldn’t have hoped for a better“
Still very busy this weekend to celebrate the start of her new life, she made a few confidences about her marriage: “I am very very happy. It was a wonderful moment. Frankly I couldn’t hope for better“. Being alongside her makeup artist to continue the festivities this Sunday, the professional confides:”She was beautiful from A to Z. A real princess. It was great“. While the bride is getting ready for the big brunch the day after the wedding, her husband intervenes to slip a few words:”We are emptied but married!“, he admits. He specifies:”We have more voices because we shouted last night. We gave everything. “