Galtier in Nice, the first bursts / France / OGC Nice / SOFOOT.com

Arrived in Nice this summer in the wake of a title of champion of France won with Lille, Christophe Galtier saw a start to the season without much shock with his new troop and has already put his foot on the game of the Aiglons thanks to a model of assertive game.

Sitting in the chair of his office at L’Étrat, Christophe Galtier, then trainer of a group of green men who are performing at the same time at a little over four kilometers away, is facing a large screen. It was one evening in October 2016 that the suspended technician from Saint-Etienne decided to live alone, in his bubble, far from the continuous screams of Geoffroy-Guichard, armed with his notebook. AS Saint-Étienne, of which he has been at the wheel since winter 2009, may well win without him against Qabala (1-0), Galtier takes absolutely no pleasure.

Several years later, this is what he keeps from that night, as he explained last season to So Foot : “This evening was a click. I had decided to see the meeting in different conditions rather than in the stands after taking advice from Arsène Wenger. There, I said to myself: “If I’m a Saint-Étienne supporter, I’m happy because we won 1-0, but wow …” After my departure from Saint-Étienne a few months later, I saw other games. I also listened to those who had become my former players. We traded quite a bit during my six months of inactivity, and I asked them: “Guys, I have the feeling that we got a little screwed up, right?” And they answered me: “Yes, coach, we got pissed off …” Behind, I refueled and wanted to return to a more modern football. A football of transition, rhythmic, offensive, dense, intense … ”

A lively and ambitious football, which has helped the LOSC to gradually regain color and to win its first title of champion of France for ten years, last spring. A game project that especially excited the players crossed by the native of Marseille, but also a bunch of decision-makers, Galtier finally giving his preference to OGC Nice and his former padel buddy and director of football at the Aiglons, Julien Fournier. Why Nice, exactly? For the project, for the Ineos group which wins wherever it goes ( “They are on the fastest car in Formula 1. They are on the fastest boats and bikes in the world …” – Galtier at The team, in the spring), for the men and players already in place, for the envelope given to the French technician in order to strengthen the workforce according to a very specific game model. Result: a little more than three months after his return to the south of France, Christophe Galtier already has a solid playing base, results that do not lie and his OGC Nice is quietly placed on the Ligue 1 podium despite a match late and a point withdrawn after the incidents of Nice-Marseille interrupted in August. And nobody gets bored.

“We have clear ideas”

The credit goes here, first of all, necessarily to Galtier, who refused as soon as he took office the idea of ​​a transition season and immediately tipped his new troop into its tactical mold. The summer has been busy, Hicham Boudaoui pointing at the end of July on the official website of OGC Nice the changes made by his new boss: “The workouts are very different. A lot of things have changed, starting with the system we are working on, which is no longer a 4-3-3, but a 4-4-2. We work a lot on pressing, returns, the way of sliding … There are a lot of tactics, the coach requires a lot of aggressiveness and intensity. ” This is what Galtier’s 4-4-2 champion of France with Lille demanded and it is therefore not surprising to have seen the former coach of the Greens bring out his favorite recipe in Nice. The surprise comes especially from the speed with which the ideas of Christophe Galtier were injected into the heads of Nice. The secret ? “The coach repeats that if it’s hard during the week, it will be easy at the weekend, breathed Amine Gouiri (5 goals, 3 assists since the start of the season) to The team mid August. Before the game, he tells each player what to do precisely on defensive, offensive, set pieces. It’s a briefing in pairs: the two central defenders, the full-backs with the wingers, the two midfielders, the two attackers. We have clear ideas and when we enter the field, we have the grinta. ”

Proof of this is that OGC Nice walks after eight days of the championship with the best defense in the country (4 goals conceded) and concedes less than three shots on target per game. He is obviously the first scorer for Nice Galtier version, his LOSC having finished best defense in Ligue 1 last season with a 4-4-2 in the defensive phase in particular held by an often impenetrable axial square. What we also find this season with the Aiglons with two brilliant central pairs: a first composed of Todibo and Dante in central defense, then a second led by Lemina and Rosario in the heart of the game. Saturday night, against a weak Brest (2-1), it was again them who took the light with 40 balls recovered between them, including 13 for the only Pablo Rosario, who became in two stages three movements for Galtier in Nice what Benjamin André was in Lille . Obviously, the efficiency of this quartet is also favored by the work of an ultra compact team block, which defends by moving forward and is perfectly propelled by a first pressure line which plays its role of ram to the front of the the most rational system to control the depth and cover the different spaces.







Here positioned in the middle block, the OGC Nice takes on a Lille look with a Rosario advanced on the ball side and a Lemina installed on the cover. Stengs, on the right, and Kamara, on the left, complete the middle four here. Gouiri and Delort, them, close the axis.



As the axis is often double-locked, the opponent must progress around the Nice block. Here, Bain will then seek to start on the left side towards Duverne: the Nice block slides and, at the end of the sequence, the ball will be recovered in Faivre’s feet.



A few minutes later, another sequence: Bain seeks this time to go out with Chardonnet, Nice will press high, Kamara then goes out to the pressing instead of a Delort who has compensated on the left side …



… under pressure, Chardonnet had to disengage in disaster …



… and the ball falls back into Lemina’s feet. Nice can start a new offensive.

French champion LOSC markers

Solid without the ball and often effective in its pressing (the match against Brest and the victory at Saint-Étienne, 0-3, were models of the genre), the OGC Nice, whose second goal scored against the Brestois is elsewhere the consequence of a high recovery from an untenable Melvin Bard, has also known on several occasions since the start of the season to chain offensive waves (17 goals scored, 2.12 / game, 19.7xG, or better than n ‘ any Ligue 1 team, even if this figure is inflated by the record 4.2xG of the match against Brest). This team is above all capable of varying approaches, even if its great strength, Galtier remaining Galtier, is to kill the vast majority of its victims in rapid transition phases. Phases where technical malice, the art of deviation, finesse in the one touch play and generosity between the lines of several elements (Stengs, Gouiri, Dolberg in the lead) favor variety and rhythm.



Example against Bordeaux, with a Gouiri who wins to offer a solution to Rosario and will be able to launch Kluivert. At the end of this streak, Gouiri will score the second goal of the game.



Against OM, it was more Dolberg that we had seen in this role, the Dane even becoming on several occasions a solution to bring out the balls with Lemina and to launch Boudoui deep into his lane.

In the phases with the ball too, several scorers from the LOSC champion have been taken since the start of the Nice season, whether it was 3-2-5 in the offensive phase (or even 3-1-6 against OM on some sequences), the proximity of the attacking elements inside, but also the stalls of a midfielder (André in Lille, Rosario in Nice) to support the recovery, provide cover in case of loss and allow a side (Çelik to Lille, Atal or Lotomba in Nice) to play a notch higher.



The 3-1-6 against OM with Rosario who won to the right of Todibo and the four offensives tightened inside.



Another approach against Brest, with always the dropout of Rosario which allows Lotomba to occupy the right lane higher, a player placed in each lane of play and an attacking trio Stengs-Delort-Gouiri tightened inside.



Consequence of this approach: the exchanges can still have direct access, depending on the movements, to the offensives. Here, Todibo can touch Delort …



… and the three Nice offensives can combine in a small space. This movement will end with a nice strike from Gouiri.

Only once fell below 1.5xG (against Reims, 0-0, on the first day) and beaten only once (1-0, in Lorient, even if the match won in Nantes was also a little miracle), Nice is progressing and moving very quickly. His victory of the weekend against Brest, completed with 70% possession of the ball and twenty attempts, was the confirmation. The season is still long, but we tell ourselves that these Aiglons could have good cards to show in the race for Europe.

By Maxime Brigand