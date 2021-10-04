Garou at worst? The singer admits to having “roughed up” his body

Garou was sorely missed by his fans! After several months of waiting, the star began her brand new Up Scene tour in Belgium on October 1st. In the meantime, he also gave an interview to the journalists of Ciné Télé Revue. The opportunity for him to explain his future projects, but not only. Very secret about his private life, Lorie’s ex-companion has made rare confidences about him. In particular on his state of mind and his physique. “I’m still 16 years old in my head, although I’m more like 72 years old in my body, because I have been roughing it up enough”, Confessed without language the artist. A little earlier for the Belgian channel RTL-TVI, Garou had also explained his daily life away from the media. Bon vivant and sociable, the singer seems fulfilled in his life.





For 20 years, Garou even claims to be very well “surrounded. “I have a very festive spirit, I always had the heart to party”, He clarified during this interview. At 49 years old, the interpreter of L’Aveu has nothing more to prove musically speaking. To this day, his priority is to take advantage of his own. “Now I party at home in my barn where we pull out the cards and play a game of poker or pull out the guitars and make music”, Added the star. Settled in Quebec for “five years”, Garou took the opportunity to reconnect with nature through the acquisition of a forest. A purchase that allowed him to find the perfect balance. “I confined myself before confinement because I spent a lot of time in a forest that I bought. I make my maple syrup, I know it’s cliché. I make my maple syrup on my own, cut the trees, I reinvigorate the forest, we renovated an old barn that was going to fall into a studio (…). I needed nature, I needed to do something else too ”, Garou concluded. To live happily, let’s live in hiding as they say!

