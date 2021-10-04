Gasoline prices: now it’s the Germans who come to France to refuel

Advantage France. Fuel prices are exploding to such an extent in Germany that gasoline, traditionally cheaper in the country because it is less taxed than here, is currently more expensive there. There is a difference of nearly 20 cents that currently separates the prices of Super at the pump in the two countries (1.73 € / liter on average across the Rhine against 1.55 € in France), as the shows the TF1 report at the top of this article.

As a direct consequence, the French border workers desert the German stations. Only a few distracted remain. “I was fooled. Living in Strasbourg, we usually buy cigarettes, alcohol, food, gasoline in Germany”, reacts a motorist who had not anticipated this economic change. “Usually it’s cheaper in Germany. Once, gasoline even went down to 99 cents per liter”, laments another to TF1. However, the car parks of German shopping centers continue to fill up with French cars, with food shopping still there.

Conversely on the French side, TF1 notes that Germans are now coming to refuel with us. It must be said that across the Rhine, gasoline is taxed differently depending on the Landers. Within the same day, prices vary according to supply and demand. “In the morning, between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., this is where the prices are highest. Then they drop. At the end of the day, they go up again”, explains Daniel Nonnenmacher, director of the Super U of the Alsatian town of Seltz.