Gasoline prices: now it’s the Germans who come to France to refuel

TREND – Germany is also hit hard by the surge in energy prices. So much so that gasoline is currently more expensive there than in France. What destabilize the cross-border workers, accustomed to the opposite phenomenon …
Advantage France. Fuel prices are exploding to such an extent in Germany that gasoline, traditionally cheaper in the country because it is less taxed than here, is currently more expensive there. There is a difference of nearly 20 cents that currently separates the prices of Super at the pump in the two countries (1.73 € / liter on average across the Rhine against 1.55 € in France), as the shows the TF1 report at the top of this article.
As a direct consequence, the French border workers desert the German stations. Only a few distracted remain. “I was fooled. Living in Strasbourg, we usually buy cigarettes, alcohol, food, gasoline in Germany”, reacts a motorist who had not anticipated this economic change. “Usually it’s cheaper in Germany. Once, gasoline even went down to 99 cents per liter”, laments another to TF1. However, the car parks of German shopping centers continue to fill up with French cars, with food shopping still there.
Conversely on the French side, TF1 notes that Germans are now coming to refuel with us. It must be said that across the Rhine, gasoline is taxed differently depending on the Landers. Within the same day, prices vary according to supply and demand. “In the morning, between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m., this is where the prices are highest. Then they drop. At the end of the day, they go up again”, explains Daniel Nonnenmacher, director of the Super U of the Alsatian town of Seltz.
In recent months, the price of energy has soared in Europe. For gasoline, inexpensive across the Rhine in normal times, the phenomenon has been further increased tenfold by certain external factors. Starting with the establishment in the country, since January, of an ecological tax on carbon dioxide. According to the Federal Statistical Institute Destatis, “a base effect due to the VAT rate” also contributes to pushing up prices (strongly). In a way, the tax suddenly catches up with the delay accumulated during the pandemic (temporary reduction of 3 points in the second half of 2020, to support consumption after the first wave of Covid-19). Finally, the pandemic has disrupted supply chains, causing shortages of raw materials and fueling inflationary pressures.
