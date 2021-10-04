General Burkhard wants to prepare the army for hybrid conflicts

DECRYPTION – For the Chief of Defense Staff, France must be able to “win the war before the war”.

It is no longer just a matter of preparing for the worst, high intensity war, but more likely, permanent competition. Less than three months after taking office as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces, General Thierry Burkhard is preparing to unveil his “Strategic vision”. After having it validated at the top of the State, the highest ranking officer of the army is heard on Wednesday morning by the defense committee of the National Assembly as part of the 2022 finance bill. predecessor, General Lecointre, had warned against “The wildness” of the world and the return of the “High intensity”, General Burkhard intends to prepare the army, and the whole of society, for a change of paradigm, that of “Win the war before the war”.

The cycle “Peace-crisis-war” is no longer operating, explained the general last week, receiving a few journalists. “There are no longer phases of peace, but phases of competition”, followed by