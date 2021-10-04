general site failure, users can no longer see their bank account

The Crédit Mutuel site and application are no longer accessible since 11 a.m. this morning for many users. They are indeed several to have expressed their frustration on Down Detector. Impossible for them to access their bank account and therefore carry out their usual transactions.

If you are a Crédit Mutuel customer, it is very likely that you were unable to log into your account since this morning. After the outage that hit Twitter last week, it is now the bank’s turn to have some server problems. The reports are indeed arriving en masse on Down Detector.





The problem seems to have appeared around 11 a.m.. According to the site, the entire French territory is affected. The outage prevents users from accessing their account, or even from load the site from their browser.

Unable to connect to Crédit Mutuel since this morning

A user thus signals a “Application that does not work and website that runs without finishing”. For those who manage to load it, the site is extremely slow. Concern is mounting among some: “This bug, I don’t know how I’m going to do my shopping if I don’t know how much I have under”.

We contacted Crédit Mutuel for more information on the subject, but have not yet received a response from them. We will update this article as soon as we know more.