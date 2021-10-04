George Clooney: his wife Amal makes rare confidences about their children on the red carpet

On Sunday October 3, George Clooney and his wife Amal attended the premiere of “The Tender Bar” in Los Angeles.
It was near Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles that George and Amal Clooney attended the premiere of “The Tender Bar“, directed by the actor himself. The couple appeared both stylish and relaxed : Amal Clooney wore a gorgeous black print dress with white patterns while the 60-year-old actor wore a black suit without a tie.
The couple who recently bought a house in the Var have confided in their family life during the pandemic and containment. The father of Ella and Alexander, born in June 2017, explained: “Our kids are 4 years old, they were 2.5 years old when it started, so they weren’t missing much in the world“.
While in confinement, George Clooney taught his twins pranks
While the family was confined, George Clooney explained that the situation was not too complicated to deal with as his children are young. If he explained that he did not have to teach them trigonometry, Amal Clooney opens up about what George Clooney is teaching her children. She explained: “He mainly teaches pranks at the moment. But we’ll see if that developsThe actor responded with humor: “Well i think it can really pay off over time“Ella and Alexander shouldn’t lack a sense of humor in the future.
At the premiere of “The Tender Bar “, the couple was accompanied by Ben Affleck. The latter plays Uncle Charlie in the new film directed by George Clooney. In the past, the two actors had already collaborated in the thriller “Argo“, directed by Ben Affleck and released in 2012. It won them three Oscars.
