Gerard Mulliez says “no” to Auchan sale

“We will never sell Auchan”, said this weekend, in The voice of the North, the founder of the group, Gérard Mulliez, and Barthélémy Guislain, the president of the Mulliez Family Association (AFM), owner of Auchan, in response to an article in World evoking discussions on a possible merger with Carrefour.

“We can discuss alliances or partnerships, we have always done so, but one thing is certain: we will never sell Auchan! “, thus assured Barthélémy Guislain in the daily newspaper. According to Le Monde, discussions would have been initiated last spring between Auchan and Carrefour, two heavyweights of mass distribution in France.

However, the denials of Gérrad Mulliez and Barthélémy Guislain do not really close the door to negotiations between the two groups. Clearly, no sale but an opening to partnerships. “We believe that the future is built through exchanges, openness to others and potentially through partnerships led by our independent companies”, underlined the leader of the AFM, a galaxy bringing together several hundred heirs, at the head of the group’s brands, such as Auchan, Boulanger, Leroy Merlin or Decathlon.

Open to partnerships

The idea of ​​a merger between the two groups would in any case be very complicated to implement, the reasons for the many duplicates existing between Carrefour and Auchan in France. It is not easy to present such a case to the competition authorities, or even to the public authorities who would risk being scalded by the risk of social damage and pressure on suppliers, especially in the food industry.

Everyone remembers Bercy’s final veto on the proposed merger, at the start of the year, between Carrefour and the Canadian group Couche-Tard in the name of “Food sovereignty”. A veto which had also stunned business circles in France. In addition, Carrefour’s lowest stock price and the difficulties encountered by past mergers (Lafarge or Essilor) could make the subject difficult to sell to shareholders.





On the other hand, partnerships are always possible, in logistics or data management, for example. It is less sexy than a merger, especially for Carrefour which seeks in external growth an escape route to the trampling of its model, despite the takeover of Fnac Darty.

