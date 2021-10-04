Giroud, Deschamps worsens his case

Didier Deschamps returned cryptically to the sidelining of Olivier Giroud, banned from the Blues since the Euro.

Olivier Giroud is going through a decidedly delicate period. After a great debut with the AC Milan, the Savoyard is indeed increasing the number of stays in the infirmary. Tested positive for the coronavirus in early September, the former Gunner must now deal with recalcitrant low back pain. While he made his return to competition last weekend after a first alert in mid-September, the tricolor world champion suffered a relapse on Friday and had to put aside the trip on the lawn of the’Atalanta Bergamo this Sunday.

Read also: Giroud, the huge rant of Estelle Denis

And it is not the France team that will bring comfort to Olivier Giroud. As he could expect this time, the second highest scorer in the history of the Blues does not count among the 23 players called up by Didier Deschamps for the Final Four of the League of Nations. Recently questioned at the microphone of Téléfoot, the Milan striker had confided to having been surprised by his ousting, in early September, for the first rally since the Euro. ” It surprised me a little, especially the fact of not having been informed before “, he had explained.





Deschamps does not regret anything

A little phrase that hardly seems to have moved the French coach. Neither have the many criticisms he has been subjected to. In turn invited by Téléfoot for a yes / no, the former midfielder has in any case fully assumed his way of doing things. If he agreed that not selecting Olivier Giroud had been a difficult decision to make, the 1998 world champion was clear. At the question “Do you regret not having warned him?” “, Didier Deschamps has indeed answered ” no “. The former Marseillais, however, did not close the door to his attacker. “Can he come back? Yes “, he assured.

Asked at a press conference on Thursday, Didier Deschamps had justified the absence of Olivier Giroud by “Sports choices”. ” I’m not going to explain this to you any more than I have already. I make sporting choices compared to other players who are present and who gave satisfaction at the last meeting “, he had launched.

Read also:Giroud, Deschamps does not give any giftsGiroud resents Deschamps (a little)Giroud, Deschamps’ alibi does not hold water