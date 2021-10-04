Global Airlines Commit to ‘Net CO2 Emissions’ by 2050

The International Air Transport Association (Iata) defends a “daring” goal.

Airlines around the world pledged Monday to achieve “zero net CO2 emissionsBy 2050 to fight against global warming, during the general assembly of their association.

This goal “bold“Is also a”need“, who go “ensure the freedom to fly for future generations“, Argued the director general of the International Air Transport Association (Iata), Willie Walsh, facing the leaders of the sector gathered in Boston (United States). The Iata, which claims 290 member airlines, representing 82% of global air traffic before the Covid-19 pandemic, is thus following in the footsteps of the European aviation sector, which has espoused the European Union’s objectives in this area.

Objectives adopted by consensus

“Many in this room, individually or as groups, have already taken this step.“, Noted Mr. Walsh. “For others, it will be an added challenge at a very difficult time.», The aviation sector having been severely affected by the pandemic. “But we must all support this commitment and be determined to get there on time. This is what needs to be done. And together it’s possible», Pleaded the general manager of Iata.





This new commitment comes 12 years after the Iata presented a first plan to reduce the CO2 emissions of airlines, by 50% by 2050 compared to the 2005 level. Proof of the companies’ good faith, according to Mr. Walsh, these have since invested “hundreds of billions of dollars in more fuel-efficient planes, and average fleet consumption has fallen by more than 20% in a decade“.

The hardening of these objectives, the resolution on “zero net CO2 emissionsBy the middle of the 21st century, did not give rise to a vote, in accordance with the statutes of Iata, but was adopted by consensus, no member company having raised a firm objection that would have blocked the adoption. The process was nevertheless marked by remarks from Chinese companies, who stressed that the 2050 target was not consistent with the one adopted by the Beijing government, which aims for carbon neutrality in 2060.