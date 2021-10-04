Global Airlines Commit to “Net Zero CO2 Emissions” by 2050

To achieve “net zero emissions”, the aviation sector relies in particular on renewable fuels, technological advances and carbon offsetting.

Small revolution or simple wishful thinking? Airlines around the world pledged Monday, October 4 to achieve “zero net CO2 emissions” by 2050, announced the International Air Transport Association (Iata), whose members carried 82% of global traffic before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Iata is thus following in the footsteps of the European aviation sector, which has espoused the objectives of the European Union in this area.

To achieve “net zero emissions”, the air – whose emissions currently represent some 3% of the world total – relies on renewable fuels, technological advances such as electric or hydrogen-powered aircraft, but also on carbon capture and offsetting measures. The latter are, however, decried by environmentalists as ineffective according to them.





Willie Walsh, CEO of Iata, says airlines have invested “hundreds of billions of dollars in more fuel efficient planes, and [que] the average consumption of fleets has fallen by more than 20% in a decade “. The hardening of the targets did not result in a vote, in accordance with Iata’s bylaws, but was adopted by consensus, with no member company expressing a firm objection that would have blocked the adoption.

The process was nevertheless marked by remarks from Chinese companies, because the 2050 objective was not consistent with that adopted by the Beijing government, carbon neutrality in 2060. The next general meeting of Iata will take place. in June 2022 in Shanghai.