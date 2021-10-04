global airlines set a target of “net zero CO2 emissions” by 2050

Airlines around the world are committed to achieving “Zero net CO emissions 2 “ by 2050 to fight against global warming, at the general assembly of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Monday, October 4.

This goal “Daring” is also a ” need “, that should “Ensure the freedom to fly for future generations”, pleaded the general manager of the association, Willie Walsh, in front of the leaders of the sector gathered in Boston, in the United States. IATA, which claims 290 member airlines, representing 82% of global air traffic before the Covid-19 pandemic, is thus following in the footsteps of the European aviation sector, which has espoused the European Union’s objectives in this area.

To achieve “Net zero emissions”, the air – whose emissions currently represent some 3% of the world total – relies on renewable fuels, technological advances such as electric or hydrogen-powered aircraft, but also on carbon capture and offsetting measures. The latter are, however, decried by conservationists, because they are ineffective.

A “challenge” in a “difficult time”

“There are many in this room, individually or as groups, who have already taken this step”, noted Mr. Walsh. “For others, it will be an additional challenge at a very difficult time”, the aviation sector having been severely affected by the pandemic.

Companies should indeed suffer a cumulative global loss of 51.8 billion dollars in 2021 due to Covid-19 and remain in the red in 2022 with a loss, however, reduced to 11.6 billion. These forecasts, released Monday, are more pessimistic than those released in April, when IATA expected a loss of 47.7 billion this year. The association also revised upwards the loss suffered by companies in 2020, to 137.7 billion, against 126.4 billion previously mentioned.





The situation nevertheless remains very contrasted according to the major activity zones: American companies, which benefit from a solid domestic market, will be “The only ones in positive financial territory in 2022 with an expected profit of $ 9.9 billion”, according to IATA. For their part, European companies, more dependent on long-haul networks, still paralyzed by border closures and restrictions, will remain clearly in deficit in 2022 with an expected loss of $ 9.2 billion, however halved compared to to 2021 (20.9 billion).

Chinese reluctance

This new commitment regarding CO emissions 2 is taken twelve years after IATA presented a first plan to reduce the carbon dioxide emissions of airlines, by 50% by 2050 compared to the 2005 level. Proof of the good faith of the companies, according to Mr. Walsh, these have since invested “Hundreds of billions of dollars in more fuel-efficient planes, and the average consumption of fleets has fallen by more than 20% in a decade”.

“But science tells us the situation is even more urgent than we thought”, and the goal of twelve years ago “Is just not ambitious enough”, conceded Mr. Walsh.

The hardening of these objectives, with the horizon of “Zero net CO emissions 2 “ from here to the middle of the XXIe century, did not result in a vote, in accordance with the IATA statutes, but was adopted by consensus, with no member company having raised a firm objection that would have blocked the adoption. The process was nevertheless marked by remarks from Chinese companies, who stressed that the 2050 target was not consistent with the one adopted by the Beijing government, which aims, for its part, for carbon neutrality in 2060.

