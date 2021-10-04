global pandemic update

New measures, new reports and highlights: an update on the latest developments in the Covid-19 pandemic around the world.

– EU: green light for the 3rd dose of Pfizer –

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Monday approved the administration of a third dose of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine to people over 18 years of age. “Booster doses of Comirnaty (the trade name of the Pfizer vaccine) may be considered for people aged 18 and over, at least six months after the second dose,” the EMA said.

– New Zealand revises its strategy –

The New Zealand Prime Minister announced on Monday a relaxation of her country’s strategy against Covid. “Eliminating the virus was important because we didn’t have vaccines, now we do, so we can start to change the way we do things,” said Jacinda Ardern.

The lockdown for the city of Auckland, in effect for seven weeks, will be relaxed even if the number of new cases does not drop, she said.

– Global tourism is recovering –

Global tourism recovered in July, thanks to the advance of vaccination and lesser restrictions, but still remains very far from its pre-pandemic levels, the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) said on Monday. .



In July, 54 million international tourists were recorded in the world, the highest figure recorded since April 2020, at the start of the health crisis.

– The Rio carnival without restrictions in 2022? –

The mayor of Rio promised on Sunday to do everything for a 2022 edition of the carnival without social distancing, counting on a vaccination against the Covid which will then be in place, after a 2021 edition canceled due to a pandemic.

– End of the mask in primary in 47 French departments –





French students in the five years of primary school (6-11 years) no longer have to wear the mask from Monday in the 47 departments least affected by Covid-19 in France, which has 101 departments in total.

– Indonesia: Bali will once again welcome tourists –

Indonesia will reactivate some international links to Bali, an Indonesian official said on Monday, after more than a year and a half of closure to foreign tourists.

Ngurah Rai International Airport will reopen for passengers from South Korea, China, Japan, United Arab Emirates, Dubai and New Zealand from October 14.

– Cuba: resumption of classes in high schools –

Cubans aged 16 to 18 returned to high school on Monday, after nine months of closure and once vaccinated, while younger students will do so in November, authorities said.

– Africa: celebrities call for donations of vaccines-

Several African celebrities, including Beninese singer Angélique Kidjo and Nigerian star Davido, on Monday called on rich countries to “urgently” give doses of Covid-19 vaccines to African countries, in an open letter made public by Unicef .

– Almost 4.8 million dead –



The pandemic has killed at least 4,798,207 people around the world since the end of December 2019, according to a report established by AFP from official sources on Monday at 10:00 GMT.

The United States is the most bereaved country with 701,176 deaths, followed by Brazil (597,948), India (448,997) and Mexico (278,801).

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates, taking into account the excess mortality directly and indirectly linked to Covid-19, that the toll of the pandemic could be two to three times higher.

In addition, the weekly number of deaths related to the coronavirus in the world reached its lowest figure since the fall of 2020, 53,245 having been recorded from Monday September 27 to Sunday October 3, according to the count of AFP established from official balance sheets.