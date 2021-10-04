Good deal – The Logitech MX Anywhere 2S wireless mouse for 35 €

1

Despite the strengths of the excellent MX Anywhere 3, the MX Anywhere 2S does not lose any of its qualities and therefore remains highly recommendable. Even more when it is on sale at only € 34.99 like today at Cdiscount.

Still as pleasant to use, the MX Anywhere in its 2S version is, unsurprisingly, even better than the previous version. The improvements are certainly meager, since its design does not evolve, and it inevitably drags certain defects already spotted on its predecessor, but that does not prevent it from staying at the top of the table.

Its strengths Compact and nevertheless pleasant to handle

Quick-scrolling disengageable wheel

Manufacturing quality, meticulous finishes

Precise laser sensor that can be used on a wide variety of surfaces, including glass

Good battery life, fast charging What might hold you back No location on the mouse to store the USB receiver

For right-handed people only

Click wheel only associated with changing its mode

Perceptible latency in Bluetooth As an alternative It’s hard to find better value for money with this promotion, but if you prefer the design of its competitor, the Cherry MW 8 Advanced, the latter also offers good services. On the other hand, it will be necessary to do without the detachable wheel from Logitech, the Cherry mouse using a notched wheel all that is more classic.