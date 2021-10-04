More

    Good deal – The Logitech MX Anywhere 2S wireless mouse for 35 €

    Despite the strengths of the excellent MX Anywhere 3, the MX Anywhere 2S does not lose any of its qualities and therefore remains highly recommendable. Even more when it is on sale at only € 34.99 like today at Cdiscount.

    Still as pleasant to use, the MX Anywhere in its 2S version is, unsurprisingly, even better than the previous version. The improvements are certainly meager, since its design does not evolve, and it inevitably drags certain defects already spotted on its predecessor, but that does not prevent it from staying at the top of the table.

    Its strengths

    • Compact and nevertheless pleasant to handle
    • Quick-scrolling disengageable wheel
    • Manufacturing quality, meticulous finishes
    • Precise laser sensor that can be used on a wide variety of surfaces, including glass
    • Good battery life, fast charging

    What might hold you back

    • No location on the mouse to store the USB receiver
    • For right-handed people only
    • Click wheel only associated with changing its mode
    • Perceptible latency in Bluetooth

    As an alternative

    It’s hard to find better value for money with this promotion, but if you prefer the design of its competitor, the Cherry MW 8 Advanced, the latter also offers good services. On the other hand, it will be necessary to do without the detachable wheel from Logitech, the Cherry mouse using a notched wheel all that is more classic.

    PSG football – Sergio Ramos, it turns into a nightmare for PSG
    Korean ISP attacks Netflix over spike in traffic

