Google abandons its Plex fintech project

BRIEF // At the end of 2019, Google started working on a bank account offer in partnership with several American banks. Today, the company abandons its plans, reflecting another failure of Gafam in fintechs.

The graveyard of defunct Google projects is growing. After several missed deadlines and the departure of an executive from Google Pay, the Alphabet subsidiary put an end to the development of its Plex banking offer, according to the Wall Street Journal. Unveiled by the economic daily at the end of 2019 and by Google at the end of 2020, the project was to allow Google Pay users to use an integrated bank account in partnership with the establishments Citigroup and Stanford Federal Credit Union.





Plex was initially scheduled to be launched in early 2020, but was reportedly delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic. After a deployment finally postponed to 2021, the departure of Caesar Sengupta, at the head of Plex, in the spring would have apparently put an end to the project. Almost 400,000 people were on the waiting list, however, and other banks had joined the program, according to the report. Wall Street Journal. Google would prefer today to focus on “digital delivery of banks and other financial services companies rather than providing these services ourselves”, said a spokesperson for Google.

This failure reflects the more or less successful ambitions of Gafam in fintech. Amazon’s bank account that started in 2018 never saw the light of day and Facebook’s cryptocurrency aspirations faced a serious outcry, leading the Menlo Park firm to review its copy. Only Apple seems to have persevered with its Apple Card credit card.