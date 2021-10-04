Google launches Android 12, but not the one you think

It’s a cold shower for Pixel smartphone owners who were hoping to install Android 12 this Monday, October 4, Google won’t launch its new operating system today.

For the first time in its history, the Californian company will first launch the version open source (AOSP) of its operating system, before attacking consumers with the Pixels.

Contrary to what many rumors have indicated in recent weeks, the date of October 4 is not the launch date of the new Android. In preview since February and in beta since May, Android 12 will wait a few more weeks.

A launch with the Pixel 6?

The development cycle of Android 12 is unusually long. For a long time, Google used to launch its new Android at the end of August, at least on its Pixel smartphones. Last year, because of the pandemic, the date of September 8 was chosen. The fact of having nothing at the beginning of October is almost unprecedented, even if this delay can be explained by the new “Material You” design of Android 12, designed to personalize the interface of its users. Google has been slow to implement this feature in the beta versions of Android 12.





Another hypothesis, wouldn’t Google want to launch Android 12 at the same time as its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro that we expect by the end of October? If the company is hosting a conference to announce these new smartphones, we wouldn’t be surprised to see it launch Android 12 in the process.

In its statement, Google says Pixel smartphones will be served first ” in the next weeks “. Samsung, OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Tecno, Vivo and Xiaomi will update a few smartphones before the end of the year.

Source: Google Blog