Google will unsheathe two new ultra-practical functions for Chrome

They are currently reserved for developers and testers, but two new features should soon arrive on Chrome. The first is inspired by the side search of Microsoft Edge, while the second wants to give new interest to our browsing history.

In a note from the Chromium Blog dated October 1, Google unveiled two new features currently reserved for developers and testers. They are intended to further refine the search experience on Chrome OS and Google Chrome. Inspired by the side search introduced a few months ago on Edge by Microsoft, the first is simply called “Side Search”.

This is a side panel devoted to research. This pane can be activated using a colored “G” button that dynamically appears between the refresh key and the search bar. “Side Search” allows you to display your latest search results in one click, which are then presented more or less like on a smartphone, in an insert on the left of the screen. In this way, the user can consult a page resulting from a search and simultaneously navigate among the other results of this same query.





Google in search of ever more fun navigation

” The goal of this experiment is to explore how Chrome can help users easily compare results. », Comments Google about this novelty. It is currently reserved for the Chrome OS Dev channel with Google Search, but Google plans to make it compatible with other search engines in the future.

A little more discreet, the “Journeys” feature is also interesting since it focuses on our browsing history. According to Google, it aims to “ take stock of the research carried out, and come back to this nugget [que vous aviez trouvé] to continue exploring the subject “. Concretely, this novelty allows easy access to all the related pages of your browsing history, and all in a single tab. The pages viewed are then grouped around the keyword entered for a search.

Unlike “Side Search”, “Journeys” is available in the latest desktop version of Google Chrome Canary. To access it, simply go to the history and then click on the Journeys tab, offered in addition to the traditional list of pages consulted. Note that this new feature only works with the device’s local history: it does not synchronize anything with your Google account. It is also possible to cut it by clicking on “Deactivate Journeys”, visible on the left of the same page.