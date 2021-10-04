Green ensures, Khazri snatches a deserved point … the notes of the Greens

Zapping Goal! Football club ASSE: Laurent Hess’s edit on the ghost Wahbi Khazri

GREEN (7)

Returning from suspension after his expulsion to Monaco (1-3), the young goalkeeper made two big saves in front of Aouar (18th, 36th). And his courageous exit in front of the same Aouar (73rd) preceded the action on which Lopes was expelled. He set the record straight after receiving some criticism, the first for him since he was No. 1.

CAMARA (6)

For lack of solution in the absence of Mason, the captain of the Greens repaired on the right. And against Toko Ekambi, he did pretty well. The penalty came on one of his many crosses in the second half. He never gave up, and showed generosity and good spirits.

MOUKOUDI (6)

The Cameroonian delivered his best game of the start of the season, just like the team. A good return to Aouar (30th). Strong.

KOLODZIEJCZAK (6)

Exit the young Sow and Nadé. For this crucial match, Puel privileged the experience and took it well. Even if OL had a lot of chances, the Moukoudi-Kolo hinge did the job, the former Nice managing to contain Paqueta, very fit lately.

TRAUCO (5.5)

The Peruvian, left on the bench at the start of the season, gradually regains his feelings. He supported Bouanga well in the left lane, even if his crosses rarely arrived.

NEYOU (5), then GOURNA

Neyou lit the first fuse (9th). But in his zone, he left a little too much freedom to Aouar, in particular on the opening of the score. Replaced by GOURNA, author of a good entry and who hit the bar (77th), just after the expulsion of Lopes.

YOUSSOUF (6)

One of the great satisfactions of the evening. The former Bordeaux player delivered his best game for a long time. In the oven and in the mill, he showed a good slaughter, even trying to strike (79th). Very consistent.

NORDIN (6), then HAMOUMA

On his right wing, Nordin posed big concerns for Henrique, OL’s weakest link on Sunday night. His strike rejected by Lopes could have allowed Khazri to open the scoring with a header (10th). A permanent danger for the Lyon defense until its replacement by HAMOUMA, less in sight.





BOUDEBOUZ (6), then AOUCHICHE

For his first start of the season, Boudebouz was a good launching pad for the green attack, with in particular this caviar for Khazri, slightly out of play (34th). His technique and his vision of the game were good. Replaced by AOUCHICHE, without real impact.

BOUANGA (5), then KRASSO

Uninspired, Bouanga made many bad choices in the first half. Before coming up against Lopes (56th), then causing the expulsion of the Lyon goalkeeper (75th). Replaced by KRASSO, in the fight with Denayer on the action of the equalizing penalty from Khazri.

KHAZRI (5.5)

The Tunisian missed the inevitable head (10th) before seeing his goal refused for an offside (35th). But he still expended without counting and he did not tremble to equalize, from the penalty spot, rewarding the efforts of the whole team.