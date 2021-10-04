Grey’s Anatomy: A violent argument broke out between Ellen Pompeo, the interpreter of Meredith Gray, and Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington who came to direct an episode

During the filming of the 12th season of the famous medical series Grey’s Anatomy, a violent argument broke out between Ellen Pompeo, the interpreter of Meredith Gray, and the Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington who came to direct an episode. It was on the occasion of her podcast “Tell Me”, and in front of her former partner on the screen Patrick Dempsey, that the heroine of Grey’s Anatomy gave herself up.

A new revelation around the series after the confidences on the toxic environment which would have reigned on the set for several seasons. Ellen Pompeo thus affirmed that the anger of the interpreter of Malcolm X, who had been entrusted with the realization of an episode of season 12 at the end of 2015, erupted when she improvised a few lines of dialogue during a full scene of emotion.





“Denzel fell on me. He told me “I’m the director, don’t tell me what to do”. And I told him listen to me carefully (…), it’s my series, it’s my shoot. Who are you talking to? “

After acknowledging the short duration of the argument, Ellen Pompeo however claimed to have a deep respect for the American star and to be a big fan. “That’s the actors. Passionate and fiery people, that’s where the magic is born. So it was an incredible experience ”.