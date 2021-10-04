Guillaume de Tonquédec: his opinion decided on a sensitive aspect of the Grégory affair

In the casting of the series A French affair this Monday on TF1, Guillaume de Tonquédec, interpreter of gendarme Étienne Sesmat, confides in one of the sensitive aspects of the Grégory Villemin affair.

This Monday, October 4 from 9:05 p.m., TF1 will broadcast the last two episodes of its original production A French affair, mini-series retracing the investigation into the murder of little Grégory Villemin, in 1984. Worn by Blandine Bellavoir and Guillaume Gouix in the roles of Christine and Jean-Marie Villemin, the series deals with the underside of the case and in particular the errors made by Judge Jean-Michel Lambert, criticized for his management of the file considered catastrophic. For many, the absence of a culprit in this sad affair is directly linked to the erratic investigation conducted by “Le Petit Juge”, who, until his suicide in 2017, maintained that the culprit was none other than the mother of the victim, Christine Villemin.

Asked by our colleagues from Telepro, Guillaume de Tonquédec, who plays Captain Étienne Sesmat in A French affair, mentioned the subject Lambert. And like many, the 54-year-old comedian has a strong opinion on the personality of the judge, 32 at the time of the case: “He is a very complex character. He is a failed author, obviously he did not have the qualities of an investigating judge for such a complex case”, he launched in the columns of Telepro.

“During the shoot, I said all the time that we had to save Captain Sesmat”

Conversely, de Tonquédec admits to having a lot of attachment to the character he embodies. Barely 30 years old when the Grégory affair broke out, Captain Étienne Sesmat led the investigation head on, despite Lambert’s schemes. “It’s a case that touched me. I followed it day to day through the media. How Captain Sesmat was able to resist with this surge of mud, of hatred. During the shoot, I kept saying all the time that we had to save Captain Sesmat. He is always in the shadows while for me he did an extraordinary job “, the actor has poured out. The last two episodes of the A French Affair series will be broadcast this Monday, October 4 from 9:05 p.m. on TF1.

