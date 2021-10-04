Having the Covid-19 AND the flu at the same time is quite possible

American doctors say catching both diseases at the same time is likely and worry about the repercussions on health.

Seasonal illnesses, including the flu, are back in France. Unlike the same period in 2020, cases have already been reported in the territory. The relaxation of barrier gestures is one of the reasons for this phenomenon. But while the Covid-19 is still circulating, can we combine the two diseases?

“You can most definitely get the Covid-19 and the flu at the same time,” Dr. Adrian Burrowes, doctor and professor at the University of Florida, United States, told CNN. The same goes for Dr. Mark Rosenberg, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians, who is worried about “a higher death rate as a result”.

More severe and longer symptoms?

Covid-19, like the flu, can affect the lungs and cause pneumonia or respiratory failure. These two diseases can also cause damage to the heart, brain and muscle tissue. Thus, the accumulation “would increase the risk of long-term effects” and the severity of symptoms, fears Dr. Michael Matthay, doctor and professor at the University of California at San Francisco, quoted by CNN.

Another concern is the ability of the immune system to respond to both viruses. If the fear of doctors is real, there is currently a lack of perspective on the subject. As the flu was not widespread last year, they do not know if these cases of cumulation are common.

Doctors recall that vaccines against Covid-19 and influenza are the best weapons of prevention. Especially since the High Health Authority confirmed on Monday that administering the influenza vaccine and the booster against Covid-19 at the same time does not present a health risk on condition that they are carried out in two separate areas, i.e. ‘that is, the first is injected into one arm, and the second into the other, for example.

