having the two Hernandez brothers, what does that change?

For the first time since leading the France team, Didier Deschamps will have two brothers under his command: Lucas (25) and Théo (23) Hernandez. The first has been playing for the Blues since 2018 and has even been world champion in Russia, while the second barely discovers the national team.

If the presence of siblings among the Blues is a good subject for the media, the Hernandez do not stand out only because they have the same name. The eldest is one of Bayern Munich’s defense leaders and the younger has completely exploded since playing for AC Milan. And against Finland, last September, Theo was able to take advantage of the hecatomb having affected the left-back position (including the absence of his brother Lucas) and the rotation with Lucas Digne to score points.

Therefore, a question arises: with Theo’s presence in blue, will his brother Lucas have to fight with his own brother and Lucas Digne for a place on the left or will he slide in the axis? Asked at a press conference, Didier Deschamps did not try to put them in direct competition. Better, the coach even admitted that the two Hernandez could play together.





Lucas put back in line?

“I have not experienced this situation. It does not happen often, let alone at the international level. They have this parental relationship, but I’m dealing with two players. Lucas has the ability to play in the center and to the side. Theo is downright a side. That they can be brought in to play together, yes. But it is not one that will push the other. Even though Lucas has been very good with us as a full-back, he has a central training, a position he occupies much more with his club Bayern Munich. “

In theory, the left side of the French rearguard could therefore be squatted by the Hernandez brothers. Consequence: if Lucas slips in the axis, it is a certain Presnel Kimpembe who could pay the price. Not really in sight since the start of the season, the PSG player has, in any case, nothing of an indisputable holder. Is there a change to come against Belgium? “No, I didn’t say that. That does not prevent him from being a good side. If we compare the defensive aspect between the two (Lucas and his brother), and between two players and not two brothers, it is not the same profile ”, explained a DD who confirmed to have a team in mind for next Thursday, without wanting to say more.