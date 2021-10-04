He cheats on his pregnant wife with his colleague

It’s a shock to their fans. While they believed they were reunited for good, everything is over between Tatiana-Laurence and Xavier Delarue. Sunday, October 3, the 39-year-old Frenchwoman, pregnant with their first child, announced on Twitter that the former reality TV candidate turned actor was an unfaithful husband. According to her, Xavier is cheating on her with a colleague with whom he plays in the series “The Mysteries of Love”, on TMC.

“I announce that Xavier Delarue is in a relationship with Marjorie Bourgeois. The two lovers had loved each other for a long time and could not cease their common passion despite our story which started again after our divorce ”, she wrote. In her message, which she quickly deleted from the social network, the ex-candidate for the first season of “Secret Story” expressed her immense dismay.

“Sad to have learned it like that, not by themselves and to have been, in my condition, completely deceived by them both.” But I want to tell you the truth as they didn’t have the c ***** s to tell it to you themselves, not even to me. I will not add that I am sad, devastated, devastated, broken for life… You can imagine my condition, she lamented. No more secrecy, they are free to live their idyll in broad daylight, I release them! Happiness to them. I wish them a long life of love. The heart has its reasons that reason ignores…”

After seventeen years of relationship and fourteen years of marriage, Tatiana-Laurence had announced her divorce from Xavier in July 2020. A year later, the two exes got back together, announcing on Instagram that they were expecting their first child.

(The essential / lja)