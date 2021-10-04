He wins the lottery jackpot and drowns with his winning ticket in his pocket

He will not have been able to take advantage of his winnings. The 57-year-old American could not pocket the sum of nearly 40,000 euros for lack of a social security card …

The body of Gregory Jarvis, 57, was found Friday, September 24, on a beach in Caseville, Michigan, United States. It was discovered by a local resident near his boat.

It must be said that the man had been missing for a few days. But above all, he had won the $ 45,000 Club Keno lottery jackpot a few days earlier, or around 40,000 euros in the Blue Water bar on September 13th.

He had even been photographed with his winning ticket, as reported by ABC12.

The winning ticket found in his pocket

The police logically investigated death to make sure it wasn’t a heinous crime. But the winning ticket was found in his wallet which was in his pocket.

An autopsy confirmed that he was drowning and the thesis of the accident was privileged.





“We believe he was mooring his boat, slipped and fell, and hit his head,” Caseville Police Chief Kyle Romzek said, according to ABC7 Chicago .

The autopsy shows that the head injuries are compatible with an accident before his drowning.

The last time the man was seen, it was at the hostel where he had played and won the jackpot of this lottery on September 19th. He had paid tours for everyone before he left. It was surely that night that he must have fallen from his boat.

He couldn’t cash out his winnings

He had tried to cash in his winnings before his death, but according to the directives in force for this lottery, beyond a certain sum, it is necessary to present an identity document as well as a social security card.

But his insurance card was in very poor condition and had not been accepted to withdraw her winnings.

He had therefore asked for a new one and while waiting to receive it, he carefully kept the winning ticket in his wallet in his pocket.

He was planning to go see his family with the money

According to the bar manager, who describes the victim as a regular and a “nice, nice guy,” “he intended to use the money and” go see her sister and father in North Carolina“.