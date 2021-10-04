“Heat dome”, zombie fires, floods … Global warming has multiplied disasters by 5 in 50 years!

The increase in the heat of the sea provides “fuel” which reinforces the intensity of tropical storms in particular.

Accurately attributing meteorological disasters to global warming is complex. But the phenomena recorded and their resurgence are in line with the major trends expected by experts. According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the number of disasters has multiplied by 5 in 50 years. “Dome of heat” over North America, floods in Western Europe, forest fires encircling the Mediterranean, devastating hurricane in the United States. So many recent disasters “impossible without climate change caused by man”, warned UN boss Antonio Guterres in mid-September. Review of recent examples.

The American West, Siberia or the Mediterranean rim (at least 90 dead in Algeria) have experienced violent and repeated fires in recent months, which have caused record CO2 emissions in July and August, according to the European service Copernicus d Earth observation. He points to the effects of warming: drier and hotter conditions which increase the risk of fires starting and the flammability of vegetation. In Siberia, “zombie fires” have even been seen to reappear after having brooded from one year to the next under soil which is no longer sufficiently frozen in depth.





