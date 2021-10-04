her tender message to her darling, Michael-Sean, for a very special celebration

Between Jade Hallyday and Michael-Sean Klemeniuk, it’s crazy love! In a relationship for several months, they can not help but post tender messages of love on social networks. For his 17 years, for example, the daughter of Johnny Hallyday was able to discover a very beautiful message from her boyfriend on Instagram on August 3.

“Happy birthday Jade. Good bah it happened. I see a lot of effort, that we evolve together. Thank you for being there for me, I love your support in my hard times. And I will support you in your times. hard. Many memories that we lived together and many to come. I love you “, had declared the young model to the attention of his girlfriend.





On Sunday October 3, 2021, it is Laeticia Hallyday’s daughter who wished to make a declaration of love to her darling in her Instagram story for a very special occasion. “Happy National Boyfriend Day” reads a snapshot of Michael-Sean eating at a restaurant. Jade Hallyday also wrote “I Love You” in a smaller size. It was indeed National Boyfriend Day in the United States. The opportunity for the beautiful brunette to prove her love for him once again. A tender attention that made her lover very happy, who later reposted the message on his own Instagram account. How beautiful love is …

