More

    here are the first photos and videos taken with the smartphone

    Technology


    A channel on YouTube is broadcasting what it claims to be the first photos and videos taken with the Google Pixel 6 Pro to provide a preview of what we can expect for the quality of the images.

    Here is the Google Pixel 6 Pro

    Google Pixel 6 Pro // Source: Google

    While the release of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is eagerly awaited, the two smartphones are intriguing both by their design and by the photographic prowess they portend. In this exercise, the devices of the Mountain View firm are used to arouse a lot of admiration. That’s good, a grip of the Google Pixel 6 Pro claims to reveal images captured with the future phone.

    YouTube channel This is Tech Today has indeed published a video in which we can see photos and videos that, according to presenter Brandon Lee, were taken with the Google Pixel 6 Pro. He also claims to have been able to verify their authenticity. The videographer specifies that the images thus disseminated do not come directly from him precisely, but from an anonymous source based in Nigeria, specifies the videographer.

    YouTube linkSubscribe to Frandroid

    In particular, we take advantage of a preview of the Camera application interface. The opportunity to see that we must expect four levels of magnification put forward for the photo mode: x0.7, x1, x2 and x4. Beyond that, nothing new on the horizon in terms of user experience.

    Google Pixel 6 Pro: a talented photographer a priori

    Before showing the visual content recorded with the Google Pixel 6 Pro, Brandon Lee clarifies that the source is not a photographer or a tester and therefore should not expect an incredible composition on the images. In addition, he recalls that this is probably not the final version of the software. Improvements can therefore still occur before the phone is marketed.

    Throughout his video, the presenter emphasizes the quality of detail in the photos of the Pixel 6 Pro. For example, in the scene below (where the gray weather makes the rendering ugly), the YouTuber draws our gaze to the road at the bottom of the image (with a x2.5 crop) by explaining that we see a lot of ‘elements finely transcribed above. It also praises the management of the dynamics at the level of the small balcony (with a crop x4) where it is possible to distinguish the moldings of the ceiling around the lamp.

    Same story for the portrait mode where the delimitation around the photographed phone is precise for a nice bokeh effect.

    Photo supposedly taken with the Google Pixel 6 Pro // Source: This is Tech Today (screenshot)

    Photo supposedly taken with the Google Pixel 6 Pro // Source: This is Tech Today (screenshot)


    Magnification of a photo supposedly taken with the Google Pixel 6 Pro // Source: This is Tech Today (screenshot)

    Magnification of a photo supposedly taken with the Google Pixel 6 Pro // Source: This is Tech Today (screenshot)

    Brandon Lee remains as enthusiastic about all the photos they show with always that emphasis on level of detail and handling dynamics. He also believes that the Pixel 6 Pro manages to keep the colors natural, to stay true to reality.

    Video stabilization to fine tune

    On the video side, the source sent recordings in vertical format in 1080p at 60 fps. Here, the rendering is a little less exciting, especially in terms of stabilization which does not seem to attenuate the steps of the person filming very well.

    Hopefully, this will be fixed by the time the Pixel 6 Pro officially launches. A presentation on October 19 is also expected while the official price would be lower than expected.

    The source of This is Tech Today also shares videos showing the curvature of the curved screen. We can see that it is rather moderate.

    Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: design, release date, technical sheet ... everything we know about these smartphones

    Design, release date, price, technical sheet… Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are starting to reveal themselves. Here is a summary of everything we know about the next smartphones from Google.
    Read more

    Logo


    Stuart

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleBenzema again banned from the Blues? Deschamps responds
    Next articleHow “La Vengeance au triple gallop” parodies the codes of the soap

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC