here are the first photos and videos taken with the smartphone

A channel on YouTube is broadcasting what it claims to be the first photos and videos taken with the Google Pixel 6 Pro to provide a preview of what we can expect for the quality of the images.

While the release of the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro is eagerly awaited, the two smartphones are intriguing both by their design and by the photographic prowess they portend. In this exercise, the devices of the Mountain View firm are used to arouse a lot of admiration. That’s good, a grip of the Google Pixel 6 Pro claims to reveal images captured with the future phone.

YouTube channel This is Tech Today has indeed published a video in which we can see photos and videos that, according to presenter Brandon Lee, were taken with the Google Pixel 6 Pro. He also claims to have been able to verify their authenticity. The videographer specifies that the images thus disseminated do not come directly from him precisely, but from an anonymous source based in Nigeria, specifies the videographer.

YouTube linkSubscribe to Frandroid

In particular, we take advantage of a preview of the Camera application interface. The opportunity to see that we must expect four levels of magnification put forward for the photo mode: x0.7, x1, x2 and x4. Beyond that, nothing new on the horizon in terms of user experience.

Google Pixel 6 Pro: a talented photographer a priori

Before showing the visual content recorded with the Google Pixel 6 Pro, Brandon Lee clarifies that the source is not a photographer or a tester and therefore should not expect an incredible composition on the images. In addition, he recalls that this is probably not the final version of the software. Improvements can therefore still occur before the phone is marketed.

Throughout his video, the presenter emphasizes the quality of detail in the photos of the Pixel 6 Pro. For example, in the scene below (where the gray weather makes the rendering ugly), the YouTuber draws our gaze to the road at the bottom of the image (with a x2.5 crop) by explaining that we see a lot of ‘elements finely transcribed above. It also praises the management of the dynamics at the level of the small balcony (with a crop x4) where it is possible to distinguish the moldings of the ceiling around the lamp.

Same story for the portrait mode where the delimitation around the photographed phone is precise for a nice bokeh effect.

Photo supposedly taken with the Google Pixel 6 Pro // Source: This is Tech Today (screenshot)

Magnification of a photo supposedly taken with the Google Pixel 6 Pro // Source: This is Tech Today (screenshot)

Brandon Lee remains as enthusiastic about all the photos they show with always that emphasis on level of detail and handling dynamics. He also believes that the Pixel 6 Pro manages to keep the colors natural, to stay true to reality.

Video stabilization to fine tune

On the video side, the source sent recordings in vertical format in 1080p at 60 fps. Here, the rendering is a little less exciting, especially in terms of stabilization which does not seem to attenuate the steps of the person filming very well.

Hopefully, this will be fixed by the time the Pixel 6 Pro officially launches. A presentation on October 19 is also expected while the official price would be lower than expected.

The source of This is Tech Today also shares videos showing the curvature of the curved screen. We can see that it is rather moderate.