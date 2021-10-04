High-end Samsung much cheaper for a limited time in the Free Mobile store

Free Mobile is launching big promotions on high-end Samsungs.

Free has just launched significant discounts on the most upscale Samsungs in its online store. This concerns the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Samsung Galaxy S21 +, and to a lesser extent the Galaxy S21. This promotion is valid for both cash purchase and the Free Flex formula.

Regarding the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the final price is therefore € 1,049 instead of € 1,259, ie € 210 reduction .. With Free Flex, over a period of 24 months for this mobile, the first payment will be € 469 then 24 rents following payments of 19.99 € / month. At the end of the 24 months, you have the choice between returning your mobile or acquiring it by paying the amount of the purchase option of 100 €.

Regarding the Samsung Galaxy S21 +, its price goes from 1059 to 849 €, i.e. 210 € discount With Free Flex, over a period of 24 months for this mobile, the first payment will be 269 €, then 24 subsequent rents of 19.99 € / month. At the end of the 24 months, you have the choice between returning your mobile or acquiring it by paying the amount of the purchase option of 100 €





Regarding the Samsung Galaxy S21, its price goes from € 859 to € 699, i.e. € 160 reduction. With Free Flex, over a period of 24 months for this mobile, the first payment will be € 119, then 24 subsequent rents of € 19.99 / month. At the end of the 24 months, you have the choice between returning your mobile or acquiring it by paying the amount of the purchase option of 100 €



As a reminder, Free launched at the beginning of the summer its new Free Flex offer, which allows you to benefit from a wide range of smartphones, by paying a small part each month for 24 months, and having the possibility of keeping it at the same time. from this period. And if it is still possible to buy your smartphone in cash in the Free Mobile store, the operator favors its Free Flex offer, by offering ODRs only for this formula. Concretely, Free explains that once the smartphone has received the “Reimbursement will be in the form of a credit note on invoice (s) from your 3rd invoice after validation of your request, except in the event of return of your mobile after withdrawal” specifying that these “Offers are valid for Free Package or Free Series subscribers who have subscribed to the Free Flex offer”.

