highest history for unleaded 95 E10

The increase in prices in the stations does not end. It has even accelerated in recent days. Between the readings of September 24 and October 1, published by the Ministry of Ecological Transition, diesel took 3.1 cents on average in France. It was thus displayed on average at 1.4970 € per liter.

For unleaded 95 E10, the increase in one week is 1.6 cents. But with this, this fuel has simply reached its highest level since the government made a price statement, that is to say since July 2013.

As of October 1, this SP 95 E10 cost on average 1.5785 €. While the E10, the best-selling unleaded fuel in France, had been close to this level for a few weeks, the previous record went back to the summer of 2013, with € 1.5691. For its part, SP 95 “classic” rose to € 1.6041 last week.





On January 1, diesel cost on average € 1.27. For E10, it was € 1.35. The increase is explained by the surge in oil prices, driven by the economic recovery thanks to vaccination. This Monday, a barrel of Brent, benchmark in Europe, exceeded $ 80. In January, it was $ 50.

French motorists are therefore grimacing. But the government does not yet intend to make a move on the price of fuel. Last week, Jean Castex announced a freeze on gas prices for the winter and a limit on the rise in electricity prices. But during his interview on TF1, he kicked in touch about fuel.