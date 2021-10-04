More

    Historic split at Daimler, which becomes Mercedes-Benz Group

    Almost unanimously, Daimler’s supervisory board validated a split that had been announced for months already. The heavy-duty division of the group will in fact be completely separate from the automobile. The main idea is to finally give independence to the “Trucks”, as the boss of Daimler Trucks, Martin Daum explained: “until now, we had to orient ourselves according to the decisions made by our colleagues in the automotive industry. In the future, we will be able to choose our own direction“.


    And for good reason. The split is not the result of chance, since the ecological transition affects cars and heavy goods vehicles in different ways. Daimler recalls that battery-powered electric mobility will be more suitable for cars, while heavy vehicles will benefit from advances in hydrogen, more suited to commercial transport.

    Despite the separation, Mercedes retains a 35% share in the Truck division. This is the biggest reorganization operation for the group since the sale of Chrysler to Fiat in 2007.

    This split does not only have strategic repercussions, since the Daimler group is changing its name and will be called from next February … “Mercedes-Benz Group”.


