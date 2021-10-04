Honda shows the next Civic Type R

You might as well short-circuit the scoop hunters. Honda has released images of a prototype of the upcoming Civic Type R, in light camouflage. The brand explains that the machine is preparing to do tests on the Nürburgring circuit and indicates that it will be ready in 2022.

If the design of the Civic has settled down a lot with the eleventh generation, the Type R will keep a tuning side. We thus see at the rear three exhaust outlets placed in the center of the diffuser, with a larger central cannula, and a large spoiler which hinders vision through the bezel! We also guess the inflated fenders, which incorporate gills behind the front wheels, and generous air intakes.











But will this next supercharged Civic be sold in Europe? You might think so if Honda comes to test it in Germany. However, there is room for doubt because the manufacturer has recently confirmed its goal of having a 100% electrified range with us by the end of next year. Thus, the classic version of the Civic, with its 5-door silhouette, will only be offered with a hybrid unit, as is already the case for the Jazz, HR-V and CR-V.

We do not know the technical sheet of the Type R. It could create a surprise by being also a hybrid. But if it remains thermal, with the resumption of the 2.0 turbo unit of the current one, will Honda make an exception to sell a few copies of this supercharged Civic? The brand has in any case relayed the photos on its European Twitter.