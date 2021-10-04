How “La Vengeance au triple gallop” parodies the codes of the soap

A horse remedy for gloom! Vengeance at the triple gallop, broadcast this Monday at 9:05 p.m. on Canal +, a pastiche of the cult Australian soap opera of the 1980s Two Faces Revenge. In charge of this hilarious diversion, the duo already at work on Catherine and Liliane then Top Stereo on the encrypted channel, Alex Lutz and Arthur Sanigou. At the La Rochelle TV Fiction Festival, where their work was crowned best comedy, the two friends delivered to 20 minutes their secrets to successfully parody the codes of the flashy soap operas of the eighties.

“I adore these series, these great sagas, do a little in the style of Western coast or from Dallas », Explains Alex Lutz, who claims to have seen the countless versions of Two Faces Revenge in the “sagging sofa” facing the “blaring TV” with her grandmother. And to confide: “It’s a mixture of emotions, memories of childhood, where I already found it ridiculous, and at the same time, I let myself be taken! “

The narrative tropes of the original saga

Love, cash, betrayals, unexpected encounters and last minute revelations … Vengeance at the Triple Galop takes up the narrative tropes of the original saga and humorously twists the convoluted adventures of Stéphanie Harper and Craig Danners. “We wrote during the Covid. We phoned each other for hours on end, wept with laughter, ”recalls Alex Lutz.

This parody brings together a prestigious cast (Alex Lutz, Audrey Lamy, Leïla Bekhti, Guillaume Gallienne, Izïa Higelin, Karin Viard, Marion Cotillard, Gaspard Ulliel, Bruno Sanchez, and Ingrid Chauvin) who completely let go. “We all have an insane score to play. It’s a controlled playground, ”rejoices Audrey Lamy, who plays the kind Stéphanie Harper.

“I’m a real TV kid. When I read the script, I thought to myself that I would only do it for one thing: it wrote Genoa City, a city that only exists in The Fires of Love. I love it just for that “, laughs Leïla Bekhti, who plays the wicked Crystal Clear” who changes hairstyle at each sequence “.

A multicamera shoot like in a real soap

“I tried to use the same codes [que les soaps], obviously with the desire to make others laugh, ”explains Alex Lutz. As on the set of a real soap, the two directors have bet on a multi-camera shoot.

“As there are several cameras on the studio shoot, the actors are obliged to be visible to all the cameras and to act in a certain way to position themselves,” explains Arthur Sanigou. “They cheat on the field against the fields”, underlines Alex Lutz, as in the scene of the marriage of Stéphanie Harper “where Alex and Leila dialogue and hardly ever look at each other”, laughs Arthur Sanigou.





“In terms of production, it’s very clean. They don’t have time. We also shot in fourteen days. We did not have time to think to say “this shot, we could do it like this or like that”, says Arthur Sanigou, who dissected with his accomplice before the shooting, all the feints of the soaps . “I had prepared everything, designed everything to be as square as possible,” he continues.

“Visual grammar is very basic”

“Sometimes they make bananas, that is to say a curving movement, to position themselves well and create a feeling of space. The fires of love are just shitty apartments that are supposed to be big properties, ”laughs Alex Lutz.

“The visual grammar is very basic,” sums up Arthur Sanigou. “Wide shots, tight shots and a few close-ups, and presto, it’s over. When the character is dominant, he is filmed from below, when he is submissive, he is filmed from above. The good guys go from left to right, the bad guys from right to left. It’s hypercliché, ”he continues.

The duo worked a lot on the grain of the image. “We had worked well on this exercise on Stereo Top, by doing Revenge, we knew exactly what we wanted, ”explains Arthur Sanigou. “We remember a grain, and if we do it today, we have to damage it a little more. There is the patina of our memory ”, specifies Alex Lutz.

“There is a sample”

From the budget “below what it would take”, the duo tried to make “a narrative force which comes to nourish the comedy”, relates Alex Lutz. And to explain: “The alternation of plans Dallas, it is jurisprudential in entertainment. I film a skyscraper from the bottom up. The little music of ice cubes in a glass, a man turns around in an office. He could very well be at Mercury! “

The duo therefore included “ventilation images” from image banks. “It’s like doing a rap song, there is a sample,” says Alex Lutz. At the beginning, Vengeance at the triple gallop should have adopted the vintage 4/3 format. “During editing, we realized that this format gave the code, but was a bit overwhelming. The film was less good. By switching to 16/9, it became more produced, prettier. “

In the vein of Dummies, Monty Python, Heart has its reasons or even American class, Vengeance at the triple gallop has its roots in absurd burlesque. “What makes us hold it is the sincerity of the characters. It’s played first degree, ”said Arthur Sanigou. And like any good soap, it ends on a big cliffhanger. What to imagine a sequel? “I dream of it! The actors, too! Exclaims Arthur Sanigou. ” And why not ? We dream of it! », Adds Alex Lutz.