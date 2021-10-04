How Tesla foils semiconductor shortage and posts record deliveries

Tesla does not know the crisis … The Californian manufacturer of 100% electric cars has defied the forecasts by announcing a 20% increase in its deliveries in the third quarter at the same time when car manufacturers see their deliveries melt, for lack of semi -conductors. Tesla therefore delivered nearly 241,300 cars between July and September, where analysts expected 220,000 deliveries.

Tesla kept its production capacity

The group founded by the flamboyant Elon Musk has succeeded in limiting the impact of the semiconductor shortage. First, because Tesla has never lost its chip delivery slots to subcontractors, where its competitors had suspended them in 2020 for lack of production after the factories were closed in the midst of the Covid 19 crisis. The latter have not regained the dedicated capacities which were immediately monopolized by the telecoms industry. Conversely, Tesla was in full ramp-up of its production and therefore needed to keep its supply chain as it is. But this only partially explains Tesla’s feat since its models are particularly greedy in electronic chips.

Automotive: the semiconductor crisis is racing and could cost 210 billion dollars

The engineering teams have succeeded in modifying the software system of its various models so that it can adapt to other chips. Thus, Tesla was able to approach various semiconductor suppliers to compensate for the supply disruptions.

According to Elon Musk, the third quarter was the most critical in terms of chip supply. In other words, sales could have been even better. The South African-born entrepreneur recently showed his confidence that this shortage would be overcome, saying that at the current rate of construction of new semiconductor factories, the crisis would be over in 2022.

Towards 750,000 cars sold

For Tesla, the road therefore seems clear to continue the strong rise in sales. The brand sold 627,000 cars over the first three quarters, which puts within reach the objective of 750,000 deliveries over the year, an increase of almost 50% over one year. This increase corresponds to the annual growth target that Tesla communicated to investors for the coming years. The arrival of several new production sites, such as the long-awaited Berlin plant in Germany, will help fuel this almost exponential rate of growth.

For Elon Musk, this is a major industrial victory. The entrepreneur shows that Tesla has definitely come out of its difficulties in increasing the industrial pace. In 2016, he announced that he would reach a capacity of 500,000 cars per year in 2018 … a threshold that he only crossed in 2020 due to insufficiently honed industrial processes. This pitfall had also pushed back the profits that Elon Musk had promised several years before.





Record profits

In 2021, Tesla is now making money and its industrial growth trajectory is in line with ambitions. Over the quarters, the Californian automobile brand has set a series of sales and profit records. In the second quarter, it even announced, for the first time, a net profit exceeding one billion dollars, with a turnover almost doubled to 12 billion.

This good news cleared the doubts of the markets which had sanctioned Tesla stock which fell from $ 760 in April to a low of $ 550 in mid-May. Today, the title caresses the 800 dollars, which values ​​Tesla around the incredible figure of 782 billion dollars (671 billion euros). Ten times Volkswagen, the world’s leading automotive group …