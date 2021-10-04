How to avoid the tax increase and recalculate?

After the bad surprise, relief. French residents who work in Luxembourg may exceptionally apply the terms of the previous tax treaty for their income for 2020 and 2021. Remember that the new terms decided between France and the Grand Duchy lead to a significant increase in taxes for married couples and civil partnerships, one of whose spouses works in Luxembourg and the other in France, so even their real income has not changed.
Faced with the discontent of cross-border workers, or even the risk of causing workers to leave the Grand Duchy, the French government has granted a reprieve to the people concerned. A “step by step” guide has been made available to update their income tax return. Here is the link to follow to correct the online version. For those who have chosen the paper version, it will be necessary to follow these modalities and to send a letter to the French tax authorities.
If this correction should allow most of the cross-border commuters concerned to save several hundred euros, this is only an exception for the income of 2020 and 2021. In theory, the new, very unfavorable agreement must be made. ‘apply from 2022. In this context, an event organized by the OGBL is still scheduled for Tuesday at 3 pm on the forecourt of the station in Metz.
(th / The essential)
