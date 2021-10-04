Hurricane filmed for the first time from inside

A floating drone managed to film the heart of a hurricane off the American coast.

The east coast of the United States was swept by Hurricane “Sam” last week. Classified in category 4 (out of 5), the latter was the subject of a rather particular study. NOAA, the American ocean observation agency, has in fact placed a floating drone called ” To explore “ to take pictures as close as possible to the phenomenon.

The results are ultimately even better than expected, the drone having ended up in the eye of the storm. Under a black sky, the small orange buoy filmed waves of 15 meters swept by winds going at nearly 200 kilometers per hour. Saildrone, the company behind the design of this small drone ensures that it is designed for this kind of event and that it does not seem, at first glance, to have suffered from winds and waves.





A treasure trove of information

The data collected by the drone, which is currently being analyzed by NOAA, is very valuable. This is the first time in history that a drone has found itself in the heart of a hurricane. The information collected could therefore allow scientists to trace the thread and better understand how such a phenomenon is formed in the heart of our oceans. The idea is also to be able to better judge the trajectory and the power level of a hurricane in order to have a better idea of ​​the consequences of its passage.

With global warming, cataclysmic natural phenomena such as hurricanes will multiply. Without being able to prevent them, scientists today seek to live with it in the best possible way. Their study is therefore crucial in order to better understand how they are formed, but also to what extent they can evolve, intensify or change course. This is crucial information, especially in the event of a hurricane or storms that may require emergency evacuations in extreme cases.