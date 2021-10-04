“I could not resist the charismatic side of Bernard Tapie”

Franz Beckenbauer spoke about his time at OM and his relationship with Bernard Tapie, who died this Sunday morning. He remembers being won over by the charisma of the former Olympian president.





“Bernard Tapie will always have impressed me with his strong personality. He consistently believed in everything he did. Regarding me, when convincing me to become the new OM coach, he was able to be persistent until I fell apart, because I was not very motivated at the start. But in the end, I couldn’t resist his charismatic side. It was frankly impossible. In the end, with his character and persuasiveness, he made me soft eyes as he managed to seduce me. Then very quickly, several cases made the front page of the French media with Tapie involved in several scandals. In December 1990, I asked him to accept my resignation, but then again he persuaded me to continue until the end of the season. No longer as a trainer, but as a technical director ”, he explained to The team.





“I am happy to have worked with such a fascinating and confusing character”

And to continue: “From a human point of view, this adventure has been particularly rewarding. Even if at the time, it disturbed me that he got too involved in the sporting field and that he was constantly inserted in the professional life of the group, almost on a daily basis, which was not his job, I understood that. with a certain hindsight, knowing that he loved his club above all else and that he gave himself the means to follow through on his ambitions. He always wanted to have the last word. Just before the start of the matches, he suddenly changed tactics without giving me a choice. He had the right, because in France, the president plays a more important role than in Germany and he can afford anything. He was the boss, almost the owner of the team. I am happy to have worked with such a fascinating and confusing character. “

As a reminder, Franz Beckenbauer was coach and then sports director of OM, during the 1990-1991 fiscal year.







