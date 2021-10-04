“I don’t have a uterus and she is pregnant but we are here”: Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence march for abortion rights

The two American actresses took part, Saturday, October 2, in the Women’s March. Armed with their signs, they notably demonstrated to defend the right to abortion.

Thousands of people took to the streets in the United States on Saturday, October 2. Gathered for the 5th edition of the Women’s March, their main objective was to defend the right to abortion. In New York, among the demonstrators, two celebrities: Amy Schumer and Jennifer Lawrence. The two actresses posed, the time of a photo published on the Instagram account of Amy Schumer, and captioned: “I do not have a uterus and she is pregnant but we are here”. On their signs the following slogans: “Abortion is essential” and “Women cannot be free if they do not have control over their bodies”.

Witness to endometriosis

Amy Schumer recently shared that she had an operation to remove her womb due to her endometriosis. “The pain I have had my whole life has been taken from my body,” she said on Instagram. The comedian also pointed out the lack of funds allocated to research on endometriosis, which she recalls, affects one in ten women. “There is no research on this shit because it only happens to women and there is no time to study them because all resources have to be focused on erection problems”, she added.

Jennifer Lawrence, meanwhile, is pregnant with her first child. The star of the saga Hunger Games has been married since 2019 to art dealer Cooke Maroney.

