“I knew Jenifer would be angry and lose her means, but not at this point!”

Jenifer’s semi-finalist in the first season of The Voice , Amalya found her coach ten years later in The Voice All-Stars on TF1. For Télé-Loisirs.fr , the singer has agreed to come back to Jenifer’s complicated cross battles.

Amalya Will she defeat the curse of Jenifer’s team? Saturday October 2, 2021, during the first evening of cross battles of The Voice All-Stars, all the talents of the 38-year-old singer, who performed on the TF1 tele-hook scene, were eliminated by the audience in the room. A nightmarish evening for the coach who immediately lost Al.Hy, “his favorite all seasons combined“. For Télé-Loisirs.fr, Amalya, semifinalist emblematic of Jenifer on season 1 has agreed to come back to this complicated evening for the Jenifer team. Interview.

Télé-Loisirs: what did you think when you discovered that Al.Hy was going to face Flo Malley from the start of the cross battles?

Amalya : It was horrible because I knew that one of the two was going to leave… I have always had a very special affection for Al.Hy for 10 years. She is an extraordinary artist who deserves the best career there is. In front of her: Flo Malley. He’s also a friend, we met 12 years ago on a singing competition. Al.Hy has always been the absolute favorite, which is a completely deserved status, so I felt sorry for Flo Malley at the time. Like what, that doesn’t mean anything. The public always has the last word. He is unpredictable. From that moment on, we all said to ourselves that we couldn’t make any predictions during these cross battles.

“We were in shock”

Then finally Flo Malley wins this cross battle …





We were in shock. When I saw Al.Hy leave, the first thing I said to myself was: “Ok, there Jen, it’s not going to be fine“. And I understood her reaction to this indescribable connection they have. Besides, you shouldn’t try to understand it, you shouldn’t try to judge this relationship, it belongs to them. I suspected that Jenifer would lose her means, but not at this point. I knew she would be angry, that she would be extremely sad but when I saw the unfolding of the whole step I said to myself “oh yes, it is at this point “.

The shoot will then be interrupted for long minutes… What do you say to yourself?

At that point, we don’t know what’s going on. There is an interruption of filming, we all say that Jenifer needs to come to his senses, we do not know at all what is going on. We stay in our stands and we wait. We just tell ourselves that she will cool off. Jenifer was pregnant at that time as well. Her hypersensitivity plus the hormones madness, I imagine the state she was in.

“We were lost, we were the only team where no one was staying”

After the first night of cross-battles, all of Jenifer’s talents that came on stage were eliminated. Was it panic in your team?

Honestly, we were lost, we were the only team where no one was staying. It was unsettling. In addition, on site, we could not speak to Jenifer, she could not communicate with us. We couldn’t reassure her, we didn’t know what state she was in. It was complicated to live. Fortunately I had approached this new experience with a certain detachment because it helped me not to think too much. But I think that for some, in the head, it must have been complicated …

The ultimate cross battles of The Voice All-Stars will be broadcast next Saturday, October 9, from 9:05 p.m. on TF1. Jenifer will she lose her entire team? Will Florent Pagny be a hit? The suspense is at its peak.

Until next week, to know everything about The Voice All-Stars, the broadcast date, the returning talents, etc. Click here.

⋙ Two days after his elimination, Al.Hy (The Voice All-Stars) unveils his single and announces his plans: a duet with Anne Sila and an album for 2022!