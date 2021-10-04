“I said at the end of July that I wanted to leave”, Kylian Mbappé opens up about his aborted transfer

EXCLUDED RMC SPORT – It’s an event and it’s on RMC Sport, Kylian Mbappé gives himself up during a big interview to be found in length Tuesday in Rothen ignites. He explains in particular his abortive transfer of the summer. Extracts.

The entire football world has been talking about him this summer, but Kylian Mbappé has remained silent. Until this exceptional interview in Rothen ignites, to be found in full on RMC Tuesday at 6 p.m. An exceptional document. He delivers it in particular on his inclinations to leave for Real Madrid this summer and reveals that he did not wait at all for the end of August and the last days of the transfer window to inform PSG of his desires to departure, one year from the end of his contract.

“I asked to leave, because from the moment I did not want to extend, I wanted the club to have a transfer fee to have a quality replacement, he explains in this long interview where no subject is not evaded. It is a club which brought me a lot, I have always been happy, the four years that I spent here, and I still am. I announced it early enough that the club can turn around. I wanted everyone to come out grown up, to go out hand in hand, to make a good deal, and I respected that. I said, if you don’t don’t want me to leave, I will stay, “he explained, a little surprised at the extent of his false start in the world of football.





“I said I wanted to leave and I said it soon enough”

“People said I turned down six or seven extension offers, that I don’t want to talk to Leonardo anymore, that’s absolutely not true. I’m told ‘Kylian now you’re talking to the president.'” “Because that he (Leonardo) was not able to find a solution with you, maybe that’s why … “, suggests Jérôme Rothen. “It is not for me to judge, but me, my position was clear. I said that I wanted to leave and I said it soon enough. Me, personally, I did not appreciate too much the fact of say ‘yes, he’s coming the last week of August …’ because that’s a thief. I said at the end of July that I wanted to leave. “

A strong voice, but this is not the only theme addressed during this river interview. The France team, its supposed arrogance, the arrival of Messi, so many themes that you can find in Rothen ignites Tuesday at 6 p.m., for an exceptional two-hour show with Kylian Mbappé.