“If I could have chosen, I would have been straight”

It has occupied the hearts of the French for more than 30 years now. On the bill for a new play entitled “Assume, bordel”, Pierre Palmade takes his complicated relationship to his own homosexuality head-on. At 53, the actor and comedian claims his right to campaign as he wishes, without having to hide that his sexual orientation has not always been easy for him to assume.

As funny as he is brutally honest. If Pierre Palmade has been able to seduce the French so well, it is because he has always known how to show himself as he was: a complex man, who has had to work on him for a long time to get to where he is today. . And while he is on the bill for the play with an ambiguous title, Assume, damn it, he confided in the microphone of Alexandre Delpérier to Convictions, the brand new show from Yahoo. Tender confessions, sometimes tinged with a hint of anger, but which provide a clear picture of the life of Muriel Robin and Michèle Laroque’s comrade.

The story of his life

In Assume, damn it, Pierre Palmade embodies the role of a guy in a relationship with another man, but who has a hard time getting used to this “homosexual status”. A story that the main interested party unfortunately knows very well: “The play was born, indeed, from long periods that I took to assume this homosexuality which weighed on me, and therefore I made a show of it. I do not want to leave again. in a message that it’s suffering, because now I live it well. And now the gay community is always very reactive when I talk about the suffering that it has been. But that was the birth of this show: it was to show that there were different ways of experiencing it. Assume mess, it’s a couple with a homo who does not really assume, or who would have preferred to be straight. “

Read more

Indeed, if he claims to have “assumed (his) homosexuality”, the comedian recalls: “To assume does not mean to be happy to live with. If I had had the choice, I think I would have been straight. Because it’s easier to be straight in this society. ” A society where homophobia still wreaks havoc, whether with hate crimes or through cyberstalking on social networks, or simply with these politicians who want to annul marriage for all.

The man who wanted to love women

Yes, if he had had the choice of his sexual orientation, Pierre Palmade would have preferred to love women, and the latter make him feel good. “Not having a choice is to see that women like you a lot when you make them laugh, while guys make them pretty jealous. Women like us a lot when we’re famous, whereas guys like it. makes you jealous … So all the assets that we have, which make it possible to please women, it is useless because in the end, we are gay. It’s annoying to know that we have a lot of things in us who can make a woman fall in love, and it has happened to me in my life. As far as I’m concerned, it’s more difficult to seduce a man than a woman. “

Women in love, the actor has known one in particular: Véronique Sanson. Their relationship will last for many years, and for six years they have been husband and wife. “Véronique Sanson knew me in a gay club, so she knew I was gay. But I told her, and I told myself that I was bi, and bi enough to love her and forget my attraction to boys . I really thought that I was going to devote myself entirely to her, which I did for almost a year. And then, little by little, the desire to see boys came back. She resented me, because ‘she loved me. I lied to myself, and I lied to her too. She wanted me to be as bi as I pretended to be. And then one day she really got it. And the day she did. told me, she added: “But I love you all the same”, and that reassured me. “





His desperate quest for heterosexuality

Beyond the suffering imposed on his ex-partner, Pierre Palmade suffered from not “succeeding” in being quite straight, and this during a good part of his life. “I started asking myself questions when I realized that my best friend was always the most handsome in the class, even if he was not the most interesting. I sexually fell in love with it. ‘age 18, and there, I told myself that my life was going to be complicated. In 1988, in Bordeaux, it was not happy to learn this kind of truth about oneself. “

Faced with this realization, he confides to having “separated in two”: “I said to myself:” I am straight, and once in a while, I will have a relationship with a friend. “Then after, I am I was told that I was perhaps bi. I pushed the experience until marriage, to prove to myself that I had a part of hetero in me. And then, I said to myself: “Pierre, he You have to face the facts: you are only happy in the intimacy with a man “.” An obvious fact that he would have liked to realize a little earlier.

VIDEO – Convictions: Find the full interview with Pierre Palmade

A complicated relationship with the LGBTQIA + community

With his very honest speeches on his relationship to homosexuality, Pierre Palmade did not only make friends. “The community would like me to campaign in its own way, to be proud to be gay. Me, I think it’s pointless to call homophobes dirty homophobes, you have to explain to them that we suffer from that, that ‘they have empathy. ” He affirms it: “It is strange my way of activating, because I am torn because I want that we leave peace to all the homos of the Earth, but I can not help saying that in this society -That’s hard to be, to live it, to say it. I can’t help saying it: there is nothing to be proud of being gay. ‘to be gay. And again, I am in the most privileged place: in France, in the artistic world … “

It is moreover also a little for that that he decided to take the subject head-to-head on the stage: “This show is to show that there is no longer only the division between straight and gay, but that there are several ways of living it, of being gay. We are often told this somewhat criminal sentence, I find: “You, you do not do gay.” Under the pretext that ‘we are a little manly, we are told: “You are not doing homo”, under the pretext, “Hide it, to be more peaceful.” So we say to ourselves that since we are not doing homo, we are going to do straight to be quiet. It’s less easy to say when you are not doing homo than when you are doing homo, that is to say when you are a little precious, a little effeminate, or when you want to claim it and we’re very comfortable with that. That’s why my boyfriend in the room says to me: “Assume, damn it”, because I don’t want to go to gay pride, I don’t want to marry … I have no problem living it, but I have a problem vis-à-vis me and society. This piece is really to also say to the community: “Of course you are right, of course I am on your side. But I do not want to stop talking about my suffering and my complexity of it. live. Respect her “.”

Interview: Alexandre Delpérier

Article: Laetitia Reboulleau

READ ALSO

>> Pierre Palmade: who are the men and women who have marked his life? (PICTURES)

>> Pierre Palmade in a white dress on Instagram: the comedian sends a poignant message

>> Muriel Robin: this reunion with Pierre Palmade and Michèle Laroque which should delight his fans