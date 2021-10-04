In Ethiopia, the prime minister invested for a new five-year term

To stay up to date on African news, subscribe to the “Monde Afrique” newsletter from this link. Every Saturday at 6 a.m., find a week of current events and debates treated by the editorial staff of World Africa.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed votes in Benshasha, near Jimma, in the Oromia region, during the poll on June 21, 2021. AFP

The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, is to be invested, Monday, October 4, for a new five-year term at the head of Ethiopia. A renewal that comes in a context troubled by the devastating conflict in the north of the country, which is causing concern in the international community.

His political formation, the Prosperity Party, won a landslide victory in the June 21 elections, a sign, according to his administration, that he has received the expected popular anointing and support for his democratic reforms initiated since coming to power. in 2018.

But the vote took place in a political and humanitarian context that was anything but appeased: tens of thousands of people were killed in the conflict in the Tigray region (north) and hundreds of thousands of people are threatened by famine, according to the UN. What tarnishes the aura of the one who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019.

“Humanitarian blockade”

Since then, the fighting has spread to neighboring regions of Afar and Amhara, while Tigray has fallen into what the UN calls “De facto humanitarian blockade”, fueling fears of a large-scale famine like Ethiopia experienced in the 1980s.

It is not certain whether Abiy Ahmed’s inauguration would have any effect on the offensive led by government forces against the Tigrayan rebels of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which dominated national political life before the arrival of Abiy Ahmed to power.

The prime minister’s office, which accuses the rebels of starting the war in November 2020 by attacking federal army camps, said some conciliation measures, such as declassifying the TLPF as “Terrorist group”, could take place, but only after the formation of a new government.





“The position is to say that any change of approach in the conflict with the Tigray forces can only happen after the formation of a new government”, Judge William Davison, analyst with the International Crisis Group.

International partners, such as the United States, which have threatened to impose targeted sanctions in connection with the conflict, “Will look at this very closely to see if there is the slightest change in position”, he adds.

Relations with the international community deteriorated further last week, when Ethiopia’s foreign ministry announced the expulsion of seven heads of UN agencies, including the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef ) and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA). They were ordered to leave the country within 72 hours.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said “Shocked” and the United Nations delivered an official protest to Ethiopia after this decision deemed illegal by the Organization.

“Disappointed”

Western countries are “Disappointed” by Abiy Ahmed, a sentiment that should shape Ethiopia’s relations with foreign powers during his second term, said Cameron Hudson, member of the Africa Center of the Atlantic Council.

“The West will probably go back to a strategic manual that it knows: exert pressure where possible, get involved where necessary, and remain at an observation post for better alternatives”, he sums up to AFP.

Abiy Ahmed had been appointed Prime Minister after several years of anti-government protests against the ruling TPLF-led coalition and had promised to break with the authoritarian governance of the past, including holding the most democratic elections ever seen in the country. country.

During the elections, especially in the prime minister’s home region, Oromia, some opposition parties decided to boycott the vote, complaining that their candidates had been arrested and their offices vandalized.

No votes were taken in Tigray, and voting for 83 other federal parliamentary seats had to be postponed due to security or logistical concerns.

Last week, authorities held elections for 47 of these seats in three regions: Somali, Harari, and the Southern Nations, Nationalities and Peoples (SNNP) region.

The results of these elections, which should not weigh on the balance of power in parliament, are not expected before October 10 at the earliest.