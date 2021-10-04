In India, gatherings banned in the aftermath of deadly clashes

Protests organized by opposition parties also took place in New Delhi and Bangalore. SAJJAD HUSSAIN / AFP

The Modi government’s agricultural reforms continue to anger farmers in India. In the aftermath of clashes in a demonstration that killed at least nine people in the north of the country – the deadliest incident since the start of the rebellion of farmers in northern India – tensions remained high on Monday, October 4. Police banned rallies, cut internet services and deployed additional forces after the bodies of four farmers, who died in controversial circumstances when a ministerial convoy passed by the day before, were displayed in display cases around the site of the demonstration.

Farmers had gathered the day before to protest in the Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh, where Home Affairs Minister Ajay Mishra and Deputy State Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya , were expected. Clashes then occurred around the vehicles of the ministerial convoy.

According to farmers, a convoy car, in which Ajay Mishra’s son was believed to have been, crushed and killed four protesters. The incident has increased the anger of the farmers tenfold, who attacked the cars of the convoy which they set on fire. At least five other people were killed in the violence, including four supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the party in charge of Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ajay Mishra denied the farmers’ claims, saying a driver lost control of his vehicle after receiving projectiles thrown by protesters. This incident is the deadliest since the beginning of a sling by farmers in northern India against the government’s agricultural reforms.





Arrest of several opposition figures

Police arrested several opposition figures on Monday who were on their way to the scene, including Congress party leader Priyanka Gandhi. In the state capital of Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow, dozens of police officers arrested local Congress leader Akhilesh Yadav outside his home. Dozens of opposition supporters staged a protest in the town and set at least one police vehicle on fire, according to TV footage. Protests organized by opposition parties also took place in New Delhi and Bangalore.

Farmers demand the withdrawal of three laws passed by Parliament in September 2020 liberalizing the sale of agricultural products, until then ordered around regulated markets, mandis, with minimum prices guaranteed by the State. Now farmers will be able to negotiate directly with a buyer, without a fixed price. They fear to be crushed by the mass distribution and to become even more impoverished.

Since the end of November, farmers have opposed this liberalization of the market and blocked the roads leading to New Delhi, constituting one of the biggest challenges facing the Modi government since taking office in 2014. The weight India’s agricultural sector is substantial, providing livelihoods for nearly 70% of the 1.3 billion people, and contributing around 15% of GDP. Peasants represent almost half of the Indian population. Every Indian has a farmer in his family.

