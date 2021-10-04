In Japan, Fumio Kishida appointed prime minister by Parliament

Fumio Kishida, 64, appointed Wednesday, September 29, president of the ruling party, was elected, Monday, October 4, Prime Minister of Japan and was to announce his government team.

Mr. Kishida won 311 votes in the lower house of the National Diet (the bicameral Parliament of the Japanese archipelago), against 124 votes for the main opposition leader, Yukio Edano. The upper house also widely voted for him, with 141 votes, against 65 for Mr. Edano.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also Fumio Kishida, a moderate, will be the future prime minister of Japan

The outgoing government, led by Yoshihide Suga, 72, resigned en bloc in the morning. Mr. Suga leaves power after barely a year in office, overcome by his unpopularity due to his management of the health crisis and the maintenance of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games in the summer of 2021 at all costs.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also In Japan, Prime Minister Suga will not run for leadership of ruling party

Continuity with the outgoing team

Mr. Kishida will have a lot to do to accelerate Japan’s economic recovery while avoiding the resurgence of the health crisis, and face a tense regional geopolitical context, with the North Korean threat and China’s ambitions.

Having reached a consensus within the Liberal Democratic Party (PLD, conservative right), this former Minister of Foreign Affairs (2012-2017), whose listening skills are praised, will have to lead his formation to legislative elections which will have to be held. no later than November. Even if it risks losing seats, the PLD is nevertheless almost certain to win them again in the face of a fragmented opposition.

The election to the lower house of Parliament could be held on October 31, Japanese media reported on Monday, a little earlier than expected. Mr Kishida would thus risk missing the G20 summit in Rome, scheduled for October 30 and 31.

The composition of the new government has already leaked to the local press. It reveals a great continuity with the outgoing team and the influence of two major factions of the PLD: that led by ex-prime minister Shinzo Abe, 67, and that of the outgoing finance minister, Taro Aso, 81. The support of the parliamentarians of these two factions was decisive for the clear victory of Mr. Kishida in the second round of the internal election of the PLD.





The next finance minister, Shunichi Suzuki, 68, is Taro Aso’s brother-in-law and is part of his faction within the PLD. This former Minister of the Environment and the Olympic Games is, moreover, the son of a former Prime Minister, Zenko Suzuki, in office in the early 1980s.

The current head of Japanese diplomacy, Toshimitsu Motegi, 65, is expected to keep his post, as is Nobuo Kishi in defense. Aged 62, the latter is the younger brother of Shinzo Abe.

Only three women in government

Some new faces should also make their appearance in a ministerial post. And a new portfolio (economic security) must be created, reflecting the growing concerns of Japanese officials about Chinese technological competition.

Only three women are expected to enter government. Among them, Seiko Noda, 61, came fourth and last in the internal election of the PLD. She will be responsible for fighting against low birth rates and gender inequalities, her favorite themes.

“Mr. Kishida’s government aims for a balance” between the major factions and generations within the PLD. That “Reflects Mr. Kishida’s desire not to make enemies”, commented in a note Junichi Makino, economist at SMBC Nikko Securities.

Mr. Kishida also replaced the management team of the PLD at the end of last week. The party’s new number two is Akira Amari, 72, a former economy minister who is very suspicious of China.

The ultra-nationalist Sanae Takaichi, 60, who came third in the internal election of the PLD and close to Shinzo Abe, has been appointed head of the party’s strategy.

As for the unfortunate finalist of this internal ballot, Taro Kono, 58, who was more popular than Mr. Kishida with the base of the PLD and the general public, he was given the responsibility of the party’s communication, a minor post.

To understand the context: Declining speed, the ruling party in Japan is also in search of a new president