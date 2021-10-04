In Japan, the exile for love of Princess Mako

STORY – The tabloid press does not forgive the Emperor’s niece for having tied her fate to a commoner.

Tokyo

Are there many wedding invitations that mention that the bride-to-be is traumatized? In any case, this is the strange announcement made by the Kunaicho, the Imperial House of Japan, on Friday. She confirmed the wedding of Princess Mako and her fiancé Kei Komuro on October 26, but clarified that the lucky one suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) due to the media relentlessness suffered by lovebirds. The announcement closes, at least for the moment, a saga where the aristocratic disputes him with the sordid since the revelation, in 2017, of their relationship.

Main character of this series with twists: Mako, eldest daughter of Prince Akishino, brother of Emperor Naruhito. Followed since his earliest childhood by the very aggressive Japanese paparazzi, Mako had found a soul mate in Kei Komuro, a colorless commoner crossed on the benches of their law school. She was to get married in 2018 in general benevolence. Until the country does