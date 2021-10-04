“In the end, Maxime will be the only one to defend Ambre” … The revelations of Claire Romain

If, for the moment, everyone is against Maxime (Clément Rémiens) in Here it all begins, the situation will be reversed. Claire Romain, the interpreter of Amber, lifts the veil on the continuation of the intrigues concerning his character.
After weeks of theories about Maxime’s past, fans ofHere it all begins have finally discovered the whole truth. In reality, if Ambre (Claire Romain, also polyamorous in life) has devised all this stratagem to get the young man fired from the institute, it is to avenge Jade, his sister. The latter was Maxime’s girlfriend when he was 15. After a bet with a friend of his, Maxime (Clément Rémiens reveals what he prefers in his relationship with Aurélie Pons) slept with Jade and then sent a photo of her naked to his friend to prove to him that he had won the bet. Unfortunately, this careless friend spread the photo throughout the school. So, after experiencing real harassment, Amber and Jade’s family decided to move to Paris.
Jade issues an ultimatum to Maxime in Here it all begins
In the episode broadcast on TF1 Monday, October 4, Jade (Léa Zerbib) reveals to Maxime what happened to her after her departure from Sète. She confides to him that she never managed to recover from this harassment. One day, she jumped from her apartment window. Seriously injured, she then continued operations and never regained full mobility. So she had to say goodbye to her dream of becoming a prima ballerina. If Jade still holds Maxime, who could get back with Salomé, responsible for everything that happened to him, she tells him that, if he wants to redeem himself, he must not denounce Amber for the shot of the photo and the fake suicide attempt. If he accepts, he will not be able to return to the institute… What will he do?
Here it all begins : “In the end, Maxime will be the only one to defend Ambre“, reveals Claire Romain
Knowing Maxime, we suspect that he will agree to say nothing. But in a spoiler excerpt unveiled by MYTF1, we learn that Salomé (Aurélie Pons, who is related to Fabian Wolfrom) told Teyssier everything. The truth will therefore emerge within the institute and all the students will learn that Amber lied. “There’s a time when everyone’s gonna turn on Amber, revealed to us Claire Romain. At the end, Maxime will be the only one to defend it. Things are going to happen and she’s going to be a little depressed. She’s not going to be very well and he will be there for her anyway. While she made him misery. “And to conclude:”Amber will go from a girl in love to a manipulator. Afterwards, she will be in crisis, she will be a little hysterical. Then, she will experience depression and will be a victim. With this plot, I would have really played all the emotions.“Things are therefore far from over for Ambre and Maxime!